NS Mustangs Win Homecoming Game

Mustangs 49 – Timberwolves 7

By Allan Jamail

Houston, TX. ~ September 22, 2023 at the Galena Park football stadium the powerful Eastside Boys once again proved why they have a 38 game district winning streak. With five consecutive district titles the Mustangs plan on adding another title this year. In the season’s district opener they easily defeated the Beaumont United Timberwolves by a score of 49-7.

The Mustangs defense is tough to score on allowing only four touchdowns in four games. In the trenches the line to rock solid against the run and they relentlessly pursue the quarterback on passing attempts.

Scorers: D’Andre Hardeman (3), Christopher Barnes (2), Terrence Guillory (1), Joshua Williams (1). Extra points kicked: Jonathan Soto (6) Daniel Cruz (1). Soto has a perfect kicking record in extra points and field goals this season. Kaleb Bailey passed for 2 TD’s.

Willie Gaston, Mustangs Head Coach saw enough from his starters with a 42-0 halftime score that he was able to pull them and let them rest for their next game against the CE King Panthers. Both have a perfect 4-0 record and it may well be the game to decide the district championship, not to leave out the other district contender, the Atascocita Eagles who are 4-0. Linda Jamail game statistician and photographer.

North Shore travels to CE King Panthers Stadium Friday at 7PM September 29th.

Mustangs #18 Charles Ross & # 43 Nicholas Goins sack Beaumont United quarterback #11 Gilbert Anderson III. (Photo by Allan Jamail)