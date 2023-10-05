CE King Prepares for Pantherettes Future

By Allan Jamail

September 29, 2023 the CE King’s Panther’s and North Shore Mustang’s football fans got a extra halftime treat and a glimpse into the future when hundreds of small kids wearing their uniforms took to the field and performed with the high school Pantherettes dance team.

Over a hundred kids performed with their hopes of one day becoming a Pantherette or a dancer on some other school dance team.

CE King’s Lt. Colonel Rianna Jones (photo above) a senior dancer on the high school varsity dance team was delighted to dance with the kids and to show them some of the dance routine.

Jones said, “We dance with the little kids every year so they can enjoy and fulfill the wish of dancing at half time! It’s just something for the little kids to enjoy.” Hopefully this experience will motivate and inspire them to become on a dance team. After graduation Rianna plans to pursue a medical future in the Pediatric field.