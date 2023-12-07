Atascocita Cheerleaders Aerial Performances Shine

By Allan Jamail

Houston, TX. ~ On Friday, November 24, 2023 at Houston’s NRG Stadium, the Atascocita cheerleader athletes put on performances equal to professional cheerleaders. They were at their football team’s (Eagles) playoff game. The fans appeared to be bored with the lack of scoring, since the game was a defensive battle with the Lamar Texans, 0 to 0 at halftime.

I noticed fans cheering and applauding, and upon a closer look, I found out what all the excitement was about. It was the school’s cheerleaders putting on one eye-catching routine after another. All of their routines were so precise and each girl was in-step with the others, especially the difficult aerial performances. (SEE PHOTO)

I soon learned who was behind all the showmanship. (READ TRACIE JOSEPH BIO.)

Tracie Joseph, Atascocita Head Cheer Coach, was a graduate and cheerleader at Channelview High School and went on to cheer at Kilgore Jr. College and finished her college cheer journey at Sam Houston State University, where she graduated with a degree in Journalism. She then went on to dance for the World Champion Houston Rockets from 1993-1995.

She owned a competitive cheer gym called The Cheer Place, in Kingwood, Texas. After stepping away from cheerleading for a number of years, she was hired as the head coach at Atascocita High School in 2019 and has also become the Humble ISD District Cheer Head Coordinator.

