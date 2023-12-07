HPD Recruitment Goes To Church

By Allan Jamail

Houston, TX. ~ November 17, 2023 ~ The Houston Police Department’s (HPD) Recruitment Division and the Fifth Ward Church of Christ combined their activities to benefit the North Channel communities.

About two dozen HPD officers of their recruitment division took advantage of the Fifth Ward Church of Christ’s free turkey distribution day to greet the thousands who turned out to get their Thanksgiving turkey. Giving a turkey and all the extras for a Thanksgiving Day meal is an annual event for the church.

HPD Commander H. H. Conn had the officers greet every vehicle as they drove into the parking lot to get their turkey, giving each car’s occupants flyers with the information needed to join the police force.

To those interested about a career with HPD who visited the HPD booth, Commander Conn and the officers answered questions and explained the application process and benefits working for HPD.

The police department provides healthcare insurance, a pension, and other benefits. The beginning pay for a Cadet/Probationary Officer is $42,000; on becoming a Police Officer, $58,600 – $74,425; Senior Police Officer, $75,779 – $82,976. Pay increase incentives are based on rank upgrades, and pay can be as high as $116,743-$126,549.

To learn more about HPD benefits, the application process, and becoming a HPD officer, please visit: www.hpdcareer.com. To learn more about the Fifth Ward Church of Christ, please visit: www.fwcoc.org.