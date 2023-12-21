Rotary distributes 300 Food Baskets

Annual Holiday Tradition for the North Shore Community

NORTH CHANNEL – The North Shore Rotary Club with partners assembled and distributed food baskets last Thursday. Baskets and food were assembled at the Rotary Pavilion at the courthouse annex on Wallisville.

In the spirit of gratitude and kindness, Rotarians partnered with John Parrott, Harris County Precinct 2, Food Town Wallisville, GPISD Grounds and Channelview Interact Club in contributing to the well-being of the community by donating 300 food baskets to area ISD students and needy families.

“Gratitude becomes even more meaningful when translated into action. Rotarians are People of Action!!”