Menefee Takes Legal Action Against North Houston Concrete Batch Plant

Houston, Texas — Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee has announced that Harris County is taking legal action against Texcon Ready Mix, a concrete batch plant located in north Houston near the Kashmere Gardens neighborhood and the County’s LBJ Hospital.

Harris County Pollution Control found multiple violations over the course of more than a dozen separate inspections, including materials discharged into a nearby drainage ditch.

“This facility clearly violated the Texas Clean Air Act and rules set by the TCEQ. We have given them plenty of opportunity to clean up their act and follow the law, but since they have failed to do so we are taking action,” said County Attorney Menefee. “We have to hold these companies accountable for putting the people who work and live nearby at risk. We will not tolerate businesses in our communities failing to meet basic minimum standards when it comes to public health and the environment.”

Harris County’s lawsuit asks that Texcon Ready Mix keeps pollution capture equipment in good working order, cleans up spills promptly, reduce emissions by paving and treating roads, install a PM monitor on the fence line, and ensures materials are stored away from property boundaries. Additionally, Harris County is requesting Texcon Ready Mix provide a written report in response to each required improvement.

“We have outlined several next steps that will ensure this facility meets proper standards and is not polluting our air. Hopefully this will serve as notice to other concrete batch plants that we are serious about enforcing environmental laws here in Harris County,” added County Attorney Menefee.

About the Harris County Attorney’s Officetorneys and staff members. He entered office at 32 years old, making him the youngest person and first African American elected as the Harris County Attorney.

Christian D. Menefee serves as the elected, top civil lawyer for Texas’ largest county. The Harris County Attorney’s Office represents the county in all civil matters including lawsuits. Menefee leads an office of 250 attorneys and staff members. He entered office at 32 years old, making him the youngest person and first African American elected as the Harris County Attorney.