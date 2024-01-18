County UPLIFT Program now open

Program offers $500 monthly support for Low Income households

Harris County has opened Applications for the Uplift Harris Guaranteed Income Pilot Program starting Friday, January 12th.

The Pilot Program is to Provide Monthly Cash Support to Eligible Households Struggling with Poverty.

Houston–Harris County community members facing financial hardship can apply for the Uplift Guaranteed Income Pilot Program beginning Friday, January 12, at 9:00 a.m.

The updated application period begins this Friday, January 12, and closes on Friday, February 2, at 11:59 p.m. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis; the program is not first come, first served.

Uplift Harris is made possible by a $20.5 million grant from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The Harris County Commissioners Court approved the ARPA funding for the program on June 6, 2023.

The initiative, the fifth largest publicly funded cash assistance project in the U.S., will distribute $500 monthly to over 1,900 eligible households for 18 months. Recipients can use the monthly payments from Uplift Harris to cover essential needs, such as rent, groceries, transportation, housing, utilities, health care, and other necessities.

The program will support families living below 200% of the federal poverty line, approximately $60,000 for a family of four. Families can be selected for the program through a randomized process if they live in one of the 10 targeted highpoverty ZIP codes or participate in the ACCESS (Accessing Coordinated Care and Empowering Self Sufficiency) Harris County program.

The target ZIP codes include: 77026; 77028; 77033; 77050; 77051; 77060; 77081; 77091; 77093; 77547

Eligible applicants from the target ZIP codes above will be randomly selected for the program.

For more information, including a link to the application and live updates on the program, please visit the Uplift Harris website, Uplift.Harris CountyTX.gov.

HCPH is the local public health agency for the Harris County, Texas jurisdiction. It provides a wide variety of public health activities and services aimed at improving the health and well-being of the Harris County community.

Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia has offered this additional information regarding the program:

APPLY TODAY: You could receive funds through Uplift Harris!

An important community update regarding the Uplift Harris guaranteed income pilot program. Thanks to the federal American Rescue plan Harris County received $20.5 million dollars that will now be providing financial assistance to low income households in our community! This initiative is working to address the impacts of poverty and health disparity that were intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This program aims to provide $500 in monthly cash assistance, with no strings attached, to select participants over a period of 18 months. Applications for this program open January 12th at 9:00 AM and ends on 11:59 p.m. on February 2, 2024. Eligibility: Applicants must be over the age of 18, reside in Harris County, and have a household income falling below 200% of the federal poverty line. About $60,000 for a family of 4 or $29,000 for an individual. Individuals must also live in one of the following zip codes (77026, 77028, 77033, 77050, 77051, 77060, 77081, 77091, 77093, or 77547) To access the application visit: https://ft.harriscountytx.gov/

All applications must be submitted online by computer, tablet, or smartphone. All eligibility documents can be uploaded as photos from a tablet or smartphone. There is no paper application. Applicants without access to a computer, tablet, smartphone, and/ or the internet are encouraged to visit an application assistance partner to receive help completing their application.

I encourage you to take advantage of this program if you qualify and don’t wait to apply!

Sylvia R. Garcia Member of Congress