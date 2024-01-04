Meet Jacinto City’s New Librarian

By Allan Jamail

Jacinto City, TX. ~ January 3, 2024 ~ Ms. Delaney Daly the Branch Manager of Jacinto City’s library was born and raised in Central Florida and moved to Houston in August of 2022. She accepted a position with the Harris County Public Library’s (HCPL) as Assistant Branch Manager/ Youth Services Librarian at the Parker Williams Branch Library.

Later she was promoted as Branch Manager of the Jacinto City Branch Library and she said she’s thrilled and honored to serve in that position.

Daly said her goals at the Jacinto City Branch will include facilitating engaging programs and yearly events for all ages, Delaney D. Daly, MLS Jacinto City’s Librarian (Photo by Allan Jamail) promoting early literacy, serving youth and their families. And to provide excellent customer service, organizing a reliable and involved volunteer group for our Friends of the Library program and establishing long-term community partnerships.

Prior to working for HCPL, Delaney gained experience at municipal, city, and county public libraries across the country including Vail Public Library in Vail, Colorado as a Library Associate; Osceola Library System in Kissimmee, Florida as a Youth Services Librarian; and Coeur d’Alene Public Library in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho as the Children’s Library Supervisor. She also volunteered her time with the Eagle Valley Library District in Avon, Colorado.

In December of 2020, she graduated with a 4.0 GPA from the Texas Woman’s University School of Library & Information Studies with her Master of Library Science (MLS) degree— her degree track focusing primarily on public library management and youth services. Prior to obtaining her master’s degree, she earned a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from the University of Central Florida in Orlando, Florida.

Delaney said, “I’m a published poet and essayist, my writing skills and my writing goals include publishing a book of poems, a children’s picture book, and a novel. In my free time, I enjoy traveling, spending time with family and friends, reading way too many books at the same time, and being mom to my adorable kitty cat, Abby the Tabby.”

Visit: jc@hcpl.net for the library hours and information about a free library card, programs, services, book a meeting room, use of the library’s internet with computers and more. Beginning in 2024 after the New Year, the JC Branch will be offering:

One-On-One Tech Help (by appointment only— please email us at jc@hcpl.net or call at 832- 927-5520 to book). ESL Conversation Class every Tuesday at 12:30 PM for 12 weeks beginning January 30, 2024. Citizenship Class every Wednesday at 10:30 AM for 12 weeks beginning January 31, 2024.

The JC Library is currently offering the following programs: After S’Cool Club every Tuesday at 4:30 PM (geared toward children ages 6 and up). Little Readers Story time every Tuesday and Thursday at 11:15 AM (geared toward little ones and their caregivers). Lego Club the first Thursday of every month at 5:30 PM (geared toward children ages 6 and up). Stitches ‘n’ Stories the last Thursday of every month at 5:30 PM (geared toward children ages 10 and up).

Manager Daly stated she’s hoping to see local residents drop in to say hello and visit the library so they can see and learn about all the benefits the library has to offer them and their children. If you would like to volunteer your time as a Friend of the Library, please contact Ms. Delaney by email at: delaney.daly@hcpl.net or visit the library at 921 Akron Street or call (832) 927- 5528 and ask to speak with Ms. Delaney. To learn about the other 26 HCPL’s visit: www.hcpl.net.