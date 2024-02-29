Channelview’s Public Servant Cindy Miller Retires

By Allan Jamail

Channelview, Texas ~ Cindy Miller, a long time advocate for the North Channel and Channelview area has retired. She’s served the area for many years helping many people in need of assistance.

Miller has been a lifelong resident of Channelview… she was born November 19, 1964 as Cynthia Allison Thompson at the now departed Tidelands General Hospital which was located on IH-10.

All of her schooling was in the CVISD, beginning with Kindergarten @ DeZavala, then 1st – 5th @ Viola Cobb, 6th – 8th @ Davy Crockett Jr. High and 9th – 12th @ Channelview High School.

She married Mark Miller on September 28, 1985 and they had two children, Tyler Miller and Kelly Miller Kubosh that they raised in Channelview. She is proud of her two grandson’s Lincoln & Sawyer Kubosh and frequently goes to watch them play baseball.

After more than 28 years working in East Harris County as a volunteer and working as a staffer for several organizations and governmental agencies she’s decided it’s time to retire.

I first met Cindy while she was Jacinto City’s Heritage Hall Director. As the former mayor of Jacinto City, I’ve always taken a special interest in our city’s seniors, so I visited Cindy and the seniors often, while grabbing a cup of coffee. She always provided the best of care for the seniors. She went the extra mile to ensure no one was left behind or left without. She gave the seniors any assistance they needed to make them feel comfortable if it was within her means and ability to provide it.

Her position at the time of her retirement was with Commissioner Adrian Garcia’s office, she was the Community Relations Liaison in the North Channel area of Precinct 2.

Following is some of Cindy’s positions and agencies/organizations she’s been affiliated with.

In 1995 with Channelview Independent School District at Endeavor Learning Center.

In 2000 she was hired as the Jacinto City’s Assistant Director of Heritage Hall’s Senior Center. Within three months she was promoted as the Director there.

In 2015 she was offered the Directors position at Grayson Community Center, and later in 2018, the Administrative Assistant at Martin L. Flukinger Community Center.

In 2019-2023 she rounded out her public service career when she became the Community Relations Liaison in the North Channel area of Precinct 2.

Cindy’s efforts included the Senior Citizen Meal Programs, Senior Citizen Olympics, Senior Citizen Parties and oversaw the Senior’s daily activities, managed community center reservations and organizing trips.

Her responsibilities grew to include forming strategic partnerships, statistical reporting, logistics and support of the division’s daily activities; acted as a key point of contact for residents, faith and business leaders in the local area.

Miller was a activist for East Harris County, she attended many meetings of neighborhoods associations, Chambers of Commerce, School District Board, and other key organizations.

She was a very efficient organizer and supported Precinct 2 with events, meetings, adopt a County Mile and activities to promote the precinct at external events and ceremonies.

She’s to be credited with saving untold numbers of citizen’s lives by readily making available to them the COVID-19 pandemic vaccine.

In 2023, she was awarded a Circle of Excellence Award for her work and service in Precinct 2.

She plans to spend more time with her family, grandsons Lincoln and Sawyer, friends and traveling. Cindy God bless you, you’ll be missed and thank you in behalf of the North Channel Community.