Channelview FFA show & parade April 6h

By Gilbert Hoffman

CHANNELVIEW – Members of the Channelview FFA at Channelview High School are preparing for the 61st Annual Parade and Livestock Show & Auction, to be held next Saturday, April 6.

The parade will start at 10am from DeZavala Elementary School at the old Schochler Primary on Deer Pass. The Grand Marshall will be the Hall Family, honoring their daughter Madison Hall. She is a former Channelview High School Ag student, and a Texas A&M graduate.

The theme of the Parade is Making Memories, with Family, Friends, and Animals (FFA). The parade route will go down Deer Pass to Woodforest, then to Sheldon. It will turn left on Sheldon and proceed past the Admin Building the Athletic Center, and then into the new Memorial Stadium where it ends.

The Livestock Show kicks off on Tuesday, April 2nd at 6pm with a Broiler Show, followed by the Rabbit Show. Events take place at the Allen Hall Fair Grouns, 16204 Wood Drive in Channelview. The public is invited to attend the nightly animal shows, concession stand, and pop-up booths (Thursday to Saturday). There is also a plant sale that day, at the High School from 8am to 2pm.

On Wednesday, April 3rd there is a Lamb Show at 6:30pm, followed by a Goat Show. On Thursday, April 4th at 6:30 there is a Pig Show. One Friday, April 5th there will be a Cattle Show at 6:30pm, with Breeding Heifers and Open Market Steers.

Saturday, April 6th is the big day for the Show and Auction. And also the Chili Cook-off, starting at 8:00am. The parade starts at 10:00am that day, and the Chili judging starts at 12:00pm. At 1:30pm the Awards Program is held, and then the Livestock Show & Auction starts. There are over 100 projects this year, according to the Ag advisors, Wesley Hutchins, Brooke McCauley, and Jacob Smith.

All exhibitors in the Auction are Channelview FFA students. They are showing Steers, Swine, Lambs, Goats, Rabbits and Chickents. There will also be Ag Mechanics exhibits made by the students in the shop. Students spend on average 3 hours a day for up to 11 months working with their projects, according to their advisors. This includes cleaning stalls, feeding, walking and practicing showing their animals. These projects teach students about record keeping, responsibility, and endurance. Animal projects can be costly, from $500 for a rabbit, to $6,000 for a steer.

Proceeds from the Show & Auction benefit exhibitors, and contribute to the scholarship fund. Buyers are welcome, and can contact the Ag Department at 713-447-4808 for more information.