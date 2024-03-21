UIL realignments announced for area

Channelview, GC Memorial moved into ‘Little SEC’ District 23-6A

By David Taylor

Managing Editor If iron sharpens iron, then Channelview and Goose Creek Memorial’s game on the gridiron can only get better in their newly minted district. The Falcons and Patriots were moved into the same district with North Shore, Atascocita, Humble, Kingwood, Summer Creek, and C. E. King in the University Inter scholastic League’s biennial reclassification and realignment for the 2024-25 and 2025- 2026 school years.

For the last half decade or more, District 23-6A has earned the reputation of being the ‘little SEC’ in Houston area football competition. Many of the district’ steams have experienced various levels of success together developing their dominance in Houston and across the state.

The supremacy of 23-6A has come in the form of 5 state title appearances by North Shore in the last six years, and three titles in that time; 1 state title appearance by West Brook; 1 state title appearance by Summer Creek; dozens of bi-district, area, regional semi’s, and regional final appearances (three between North Shore and Atascocita) and semi-final appearances all along vanquishing Houston area opponents.

The football gods at UIL realign and reclassify teams based on their enrollments to balance fair play between schools every two years.

The new enrollment figures this next biennium are 6A numbers are 2,275 and above, 5A is 1,315- 2,274, while 4A numbers are 545-1,314, 3A enrollments 254-544, 2A from 105-253, and 1A 104.9 and below. Some districts petition to be moved up, some move up or down because of increasing or decreasing enrollments. Others petition the changes based on driving distance or what might seem to make more sense for them. The appeals have been filed and UIL granted some and refused others.

Gone from the district are former foes Beaumont West Brook and Beaumont United.

In 2022, the Falcons finished with one of their best records in years at 8-3 on the season and a spotless 6-0 record in district. They entered the first round of the playoffs in the last two years against a much-improved C. E. King and lost both contests, 70-14 and 70-21.

North Shore will play Crowley High School and Dallas South Oak Cliff the first two games of the season. SOC won the state title two years ago and made an appearance in the state championship game last year but succumbed to Port Neches-Groves.

The Galena Park Yellow Jackets find themselves in the midst of several Houston Independent School District foes in District 10- 5A Division 1 that include Houston Austin, Houston Madison, Houston Milby, Houston Sharpstown, Houston Sterling, Houston Waltrip, and Houston Westbury.

The Jackets leave behind District 9-5A Division 2 and tough rivals in Nederland, Fort Bend Marshall, Texas City, and Port Neches-Groves who won the state title this year and was a state finalist last year. District champion Galveston Ball and Houston Wisdom were moved out of the district.

Football schedules are still being finalized.

Comprehensive details, including district alignments for football, basketball, and volleyball, as well as conference and division cutoffs, and realignment maps, can now be accessed on the UIL website at http://www.uiltexas.org/ alignments.

Alignments for other UIL sports and academic contests will be released later..