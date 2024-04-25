Joe Blasi wins Vehicle in raffle; Rotary Fish Fry very successful

NORTH CHANNEL – The community turned out in troves last Saturday, to support the North Shore Rotary Club’s fundraiser, the 49th Annual Catfish Fry, Shrimp and Crawfish Boil. In spite of threatened weather, road closures, and other competitive area events, the crowd was large and enjoyed the auctions and the food.

Fish Fry chairman Danna Niño reported that the raffle, auctions, and sponsors brought in a record amount of money, around $400,000 or more that will be used for community projects, scholarships and international projects by the club in the next year.

The top prize in the raffle, a new Toyota vehicle, was won by Joe Blasi. Rotarian Ramon Garza not only sold the winning tickets, but also the runner-up, a half-side to beef won by Alfred Berrones III. Better get your ticket next year from Ramon!

As usual, the auctions features amazing one-of-a kind memorabilia and trips that brought high bids all day long.