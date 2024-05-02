BAKED POTATO LUNCH, CAKE AUCTION A TASTY FUNDRAISER

Galena Park/Jacinto City Rotarians raise over $10,000 for Scholarships

By David Taylor Managing Editor

It is possible to have cake and eat it too.

The Galena Park-Jacinto City Rotary Club used some 32 baked delicacies to raise more than $10,000 in money that will go directly to their scholarship fund.

Every year, the club hosts two major fundraisers,” said Galena Park-Jacinto City Rotary Club president Maria Cortez said. “We’ve been doing this one as long as I have been in the club which is more than 25 years.”

This is her second time to serve as president of the club, the first being in 2013-2014.

Cortez explained she came into the club in 2007 and were already doing the cake sale.

“It used to be the kickoff for the carnival when we hosted that in Galena Park,” she said.

This fundraiser is used to honor Galena Park High School graduates each year with scholarships. This year, 15 of the 32 cakes were made by the culinary arts students and decorated beautifully.

“This gives them the opportunity to bake, and they are also excited to see how their cakes do during the auction,” Cortez said.

At least one of the scholarships is offered to a graduating student from the culinary arts department. “At least $6,700 was raised by the cakes, and other funds came from our sponsors and donations,” she said.

Jennifer Ledwith is the chairperson for scholarships and Cortez said they will be going over the applications in the next few weeks.

She estimated that between 13 – 15 students would be honored with scholarships with varying amounts depending on need and where they are going to school.

One by one students took a cake as it was being auctioned and walked around the room showing off the creations.

Students also created their own baked potatoes that were also auctioned off and the money used for international projects.

“Last year, we partnered with the North Shore Rotary Club and the Torreon Club in Mexico to purchase an instrument that identifies three different kinds of cancer,” she said.

Since 2017, they have also been sponsoring an organization that supports kids with spina bifida. “This year, we were able to donate dental equipment to help the kids,” she said. “It will also be very helpful for them since the medication they take affects their teeth.”

The Rotary Club is a charitable 501(c) organization and can take tax deductible donations from anyone who wishes to support their programs. Visit their website at https:// portal.clubrunner.ca/3929.