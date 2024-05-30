WWII Veteran Buck Sloan celebrates 100th Birthday with the Community

NORTH CHANNEL – Friends and well-wishers will gather this Saturday, June 1st to wish World War II veteran and Purple Heart recipient, and well known local musician Buck Sloan a happy 100th birthday.

The event will feature a Parade of decorated vehicles of his friends, in a drive-by of his home and the Jamboree building at 7414 Hartman Road, off old US 90 Beaumont Highway.

At 2 to 2:15 everyone that wants to take part in the parade will line up at The Buckshot Jamboree and the parade will start at 2:30, come around in front of Buck’s house and thru the neighborhood, back to The Jamboree. The ladies that want to, will bring a dish and at 4:00 we will eat and start our program. There will be no order in which the musicians and singers will get up and will try to get as many as possible up.

Buck’s wife Shirley says Come and enjoy. Thank all of you for being there and for being a friend.

Buck Sloan continues to bring musical joy to others and himself, performing with the Buckshot band every Saturday night at 6pm at the Jamboree building.

Not slowing down, Buck and Shirley are planning a trip back to the beaches of Normandy in France, for the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Buck was drafted when he was 18 years old, at by 19 he was in the middle of the war. He was awarded a Purple Heart after being wounded at the Battle of the Bulge.

Buck is the last surviving member of his WWII division, and he is looking forward to his return to the Normandy battlefield, as he say “One more time” but with Buck, you can expect him to keep going, and playing, for a long time.