Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital to Host June 7 Cancer Survivors Day Celebration

Former and current patients invited to attend

Baytown, TX – May 29, 2024 — Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital is pleased to announce their upcoming Cancer Survivors Day Celebration: United, Surviving and Thriving. This annual event honors the courage and determination of former and current Houston Methodist Neal Cancer Center at Baytown cancer patients. Set to take place on Friday, June 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the event promises an inspiring day filled with camaraderie, education and empowerment.

The celebration will kick off with a resource fair from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., offering attendees access to invaluable healthy lifestyle resources. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., guests will gather in the hospital’s main classroom for the luncheon portion. The program will feature several speakers including a keynote address by plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Richard Siy.

“We are thrilled to invite our survivors to join us for this special occasion,” said Nancy Thompson, director of cancer services at Houston Methodist Baytown. “This event is not only a celebration of their cancer journey, but also a testament to the strength and resilience of our survivors. We look forward to treating them to a day of inspiration, connection and hope.”

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at join.houstonmethodist.org/cancersurvivor-baytown. Each survivor is welcome to bring one support person as a guest. Call 346-292-1937 if you prefer to register by phone or for additional information.

About Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital

Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital has provided Baytown and east Harris, Liberty and Chambers counties with excellent medical care since its opening in 1948. The hospital continues to grow to meet the health care needs of its growing community through an ongoing construction and renovation program that has seen the opening of a new five-story patient tower, emergency center, outpatient center and medical-surgical units. As a health care leader, the hospital is proud to have a fully integrated residency program focused on educating and inspiring future practitioners. Today, Houston Methodist Baytown provides the most advanced and innovative procedures while never wavering from its focus on compassionate care and providing a safe, patient-centered healing environment. For more information, visit houstonmethodist.org/baytown.