Rotary Club of GP/JC Awards $18,000 in Scholarships to 21 Galena Park HS Students

The Rotary Club of Galena Park/Jacinto City has awarded $18,000 in scholarships to 21 Galena Park High School students. This generous contribution underscores the club’s commitment to supporting local students in pursuing higher education.
The Rotary Club of Galena Park/Jacinto City deeply appreciates the generous support of our sponsors, which has made scholarships possible and helped realize many students’ dreams. Its commitment to education and the community is truly commendable and inspiring. Thank you for making a lasting impact on the lives of these young individuals.
Galena Park/Jacinto City Scholarship Recipients.
Group Photo, left to right.
Front row:
Jennifer Ledwith
Dr. Eileen Brightwell
Board Member, Norma Hernandez
Zeltzin Martinez
Lizbeth Aguirre
Angelina Gonzalez
Melanie Reyes
Evelynn Tobias
Carolina Vargas
Kelly Flores
Kylie Flores
Ariana Reyes
Allison Flores
Isabella Espinoza
Maria D. Cortez-Ochoa
Julien Guillory
Second row:
Leonardo Arellano
Andre Delgado
Richard Cortez
Christian Castillo
Miguel Cervantes
Mars Rosales
David Rodriguez
Angel Pina
Jose Garza
WAMS Principal, Juan C Ramirez
Brandi Munoz (Not in the picture)
