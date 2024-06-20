Rotary Club of GP/JC Awards $18,000 in Scholarships to 21 Galena Park HS Students

The Rotary Club of Galena Park/Jacinto City has awarded $18,000 in scholarships to 21 Galena Park High School students. This generous contribution underscores the club’s commitment to supporting local students in pursuing higher education.

The Rotary Club of Galena Park/Jacinto City deeply appreciates the generous support of our sponsors, which has made scholarships possible and helped realize many students’ dreams. Its commitment to education and the community is truly commendable and inspiring. Thank you for making a lasting impact on the lives of these young individuals.

Galena Park/Jacinto City Scholarship Recipients.

Group Photo, left to right.

Front row:

Jennifer Ledwith

Dr. Eileen Brightwell

Board Member, Norma Hernandez

Zeltzin Martinez

Lizbeth Aguirre

Angelina Gonzalez

Melanie Reyes

Evelynn Tobias

Carolina Vargas

Kelly Flores

Kylie Flores

Ariana Reyes

Allison Flores

Isabella Espinoza

Maria D. Cortez-Ochoa

Julien Guillory

Second row:

Leonardo Arellano

Andre Delgado

Richard Cortez

Christian Castillo

Miguel Cervantes

Mars Rosales

David Rodriguez

Angel Pina

Jose Garza

WAMS Principal, Juan C Ramirez

Brandi Munoz (Not in the picture)