A successful Casino Night Raises Thousands for Foundation’s William C. Palko Scholarships; Chamber Crowd enjoys games, food

Inside the Jacinto City Town Center, there was a celebration and a lot of laughter as members of the North Channel Chamber of Commerce and their friends enjoyed a Casino Night to raise money for local scholarships. Before the laughter came, there was some blood, sweat, tears and hard work involved to make the night possible and give hope to students seeking a better life through education.

“This event is the annual Casino Night fundraiser, and the funds that we raise, and proceeds go to the (Education) Foundation to fund the annual William C. Palko scholarship,” said Margie Buentello, president and CEO of the chamber.

The scholarship, she said, is given to a graduate of either North Shore, Galena Park, Channelview, or C. E. King High School and who plans on attending San Jacinto College North in the fall. The scholarship began several years before COVID hit. Originally, the $5,000 scholarship was meant for one student, however, Buentello said they have raised enough money to offer as many as three scholarships each year depending on the budget and receipts.

“The first year, I remember we didn’t have the money we have now. We had board members, after interviewing the student’s seeking scholarships, take money out of their own pockets to help make up the difference,” she said.

She also pointed out that 100 percent of the funds are given back to the community.

Now, area companies also pitch in to help fund the scholarships meted out to area students.

Bill Palko, who serves as chairman of the board for the chamber this year, said all proceeds raised here, stay here.

The scholarship began many years ago but wasn’t named for Palko and went away for some reason.

“When I became involved with the foundation, I wanted to start it back up again,” he said. Now there is an endowment that continues to grow and during the pandemic year, despite not having the event, there was enough to still give the William C. Palko scholarship to a deserving student.

“Everybody needs to know that the scholarship is $5,000 the single scholarship, but because of the endowment fund and what we raise here, we’re actually very glad and proud that we’re able to give the $5,000 scholarship and usually one or two additional scholars at $1,500 to $2,000 depending on the need,” he said.

A full house on Friday night, Palko said he felt like they would net between $8,000 to $10,000 and because of it, they will be able to give more than the $5,000 scholarship.

His goal is to ultimately reach at least three $5,000 scholarships.

Palko was born and raised in North Shore, graduated from North Shore High School, served four years in the Army and came back home here.

“Thirteen days after I got out of the Army, I went full time as a student to San Jac North, obtained an Associate of Arts in business administration, went to the University of Houston and graduated there with a BBA in accounting,” he said.

He still lives in North Shore where he raised both of his kids. Both of them graduated from North Shore and attended San Jac North, his son earning an AA in General Studies, and his daughter attended Texas Tech and took summer classes at San Jac. He also pointed out that his wife Debbie attended San Jac while he was serving in the Army.

“It’s our life. We love this area and it’s our community and we’re going to stay here,” he said.

Jim Wadzinski was president of the foundation board when they decided to name the scholarship after Palko.

“It was unanimous,” he said. “No other name was even considered because he believes in giving back to the community,” Wadzinski said.

Palko also serves on the YMCA board, North Shore Rotary, and the chamber.

“He is always the first to open his wallet for everything in the community,” Wadzinski said.

It was an honor that brought tears to the eyes of Palko. “That’s why he deserves it so much because he doesn’t do it with any expectation,” Wadzinski said. “And it’s nice for him to be able to enjoy the award while he’s still living. It’s uplifting because he can feel that emotion when he gets to present that scholarship every year to a deserving student.”