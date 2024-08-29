CenterPoint Continues with 16 Community Open House Events: Next Meetings in Dayton, Baytown, Houston

HOUSTON, TX—As CenterPoint continues efforts to improve customer service in response to outrage after Hurricane Beryl, they want to hear from you.

As part of its Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative, CenterPoint is holding 16 Community Open House events in 12 area counties over the next six weeks.

“We have heard the calls for change, and we are taking action now,” said CenterPoint President and CEO Jason Wells. “As part of our commitment to improving, we are encouraging all of our customers to share their experiences during Hurricane Beryl, as well as their ideas for how we can do better.”

The events are being held to give customers a chance to provide feedback concerning the company’s response to Hurricane Beryl. CenterPoint team members will also share details and answer questions about the 40 actions they’re taking to improve future storm response.

The actions include:

•Installing stronger and more storm-resilient poles: CenterPoint is replacing approximately 1,000 wooden poles by August 31 with stronger fiberglass poles that can withstand winds up to 132 mph.

•Trimming or removing vegetation from power lines: CenterPoint has doubled its vegetation management workforce in order to remove higher-risk vegetation near power lines by August 31.

•Installing automated devices: CenterPoint will install approximately 300 automated devices, known as trip savers. These devices mean that fewer customers experience outages, and quicker restoration times for those who do. The devices automatically re-energize the line in certain outages to help keep the power on for customers.

CenterPoint has taken a lot of heat for its storm preparedness and response after Beryl left over two million customers without power for days and in some cases weeks.

Several people died of hyperthermia because they had no power. CenterPoint is also the target of a state investigation as well as numerous lawsuits.

CenterPoint Community Open House schedule

•Wednesday, September 4, 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. Dayton Community Center at 801 S. Cleveland St., in Dayton (Liberty County)

•Thursday, September 5, 4 P.M. to 7 P.M.: West Side Complex Building at 8138 FM 3246 in Baytown (Chambers County)

•Saturday, September 7, 10 A.M. to 1 P.M.: Wright Cuney Recreation Center at 7184 1st Stin Galveston (Galveston County)

•Wednesday, September 11, 4 P.M. to 7 P.M.: Knights of Columbus Hall at 1310 Hwy 90 West in Sealy (Austin County)

•Thursday, September 12, 4 P.M. to 7 P.M.: Eagle Lake Community Center at 100 N. Walnut Ave. in Eagle Lake (Colorado County)

•Saturday, September 14, 10 A.M. to 1 P.M.: Missouri City Landmark Community Center at 100 Louisiana St. in Missouri City (Fort Bend County)

•Saturday, September 14, 10 A.M. to 1 P.M.: Dow Academic Center at 500 College Blvd in Lake Jackson (Brazoria County)

•Wednesday, September 18, 4 P.M. – 7 P.M.: Bayland Community Center at 6400 Bissonnet St. in Houston

•Wednesday, September 25, 4 P.M. to 7 P.M.: Magnolia Event Center at 11659 FM 1488 in Magnolia (Montgomery County)

•Saturday, September 28, 10 A.M. to 1 P.M.: George H.W. Bush Community Center at 6827 Cypresswood Dr. in Spring

Customers can also view the schedule for future open houses by visiting www.CenterPointEnergy.com/ OpenHouses.