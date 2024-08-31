GAME SCORES: Mustangs clobber Dallas SOC in season opener, 38-0

There may have never been so much yellow laundry thrown in a football game at GPISD Stadium as there was Friday night, but despite it all, North Shore pitched a shutout over the Dallas South Oak Cliff Golden Bears in the season opener, 38-0.

There was no scoring whatsoever in the first quarter with SOC holding the ball for two possessions and the Mustangs coming up dry on their first possession. When the clock turned, the pent up offense exploded for five touchdowns, enough to put away SOC. The only second half scoring came with a 37-yard field goal in the fourth quarter as both defenses tightened up and officials got a workout throwing flags.

With nearly 30 penalties called in the game, both coaches have their work cut out for them

Here’s the final scores from tonight’s games around the area. There’s a couple of upsets.

FRIDAY AREA SCORES:

Aldine Eisenhower 27, West Brook 17

Aldine Nimitz 34, Katy Morton Ranch 14

Angleton 24, Clear Lake 10

Barbers Hill 54, New Caney 8

Bastrop 41, Alvin 6

Baytown Sterling 42, Goose Creek Memorial 20

Beaumont United 26, Houston Bellaire 21

Bryan 45, Magnolia West 28

Coldspring-Oakhurst 8, Liberty 6

Conroe 24, Alief Elsik 14

Conroe Grand Oaks 48, Spring 7

Cypress Bridgeland 52, Pearland Dawson 14

Cypress Springs 49, Fort Bend Bush 7

Dayton 19, Crosby 14

Deer Park 25, La Porte 22

Euless Trinity 49, Strake Jesuit 28

Fort Bend Ridge Point 38, Clear Springs 20

Houston Langham Creek 26, Katy Paetow 14

Houston Westbury 20, Fort Bend Dulles 6

Humble 29, Tomball Memorial 17

Humble Summer Creek 42, Alvin Shadow Creek 0

Huffman Hargrave 49, La Marque 16

Jersey Village 30, Alief Hastings 0

Katy 41, Dickinson 37

Katy Mayde Creek 18, Fort Bend Travis 14

Katy Seven Lakes 10, Houston Memorial 7

Katy Tompkins 21, Cypress Ranch 20

Klein Forest 27, Alief Taylor 16

Magnolia 59, Montgomery Lake Creek 33

North Shore 38, Dallas South Oak Cliff 0

Pasadena Memorial 43, Channelview 42

Port Neches-Groves 39, Klein Oak 17

Splendora 70, Cleveland 10

Spring Westfield 34, C. E. King 28

Waller 41, Conroe Caney Creek 7

Willis 30, Aldine Davis 23

AROUND THE STATE:

Allen 61, Midland Legacy 0

Arlington 23, Mesquite 21

Arlington Lamar 43, Plano West 7

Austin Bowie 60, Manor 27

Austin High 45, New Braunfels Canyon 35

Austin Travis 24, Austin Akins 0

Austin Vandegrift 31, Dripping Springs 14

Boerne Champion 31, Laredo United South 17

Buda Johnson 28, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 14

Cedar Hill 40, Midlothian 7

Cedar Park 45, Killeen Harker Heights 43

Cedar Park Vista Ridge 31, Killeen 21

Cibolo Steele 49, Liberty Hill 26

Clint Horizon 7, El Paso Socorro 6 suspended

College Station 35, Klein Collins 28

Coppell 31, Sachse 10

Copperas Cove 49, Killeen Ellison 34

Del Valle 54, Bastrop Cedar Creek 21

Denton Braswell 46, Saginaw Boswell 42

Denton Guyer 35, Aledo 30 UPSET

Denton Ryan 42, Haslet Eaton 32

Eagle Pass 48, Eagle Pass Winn 0

Edinburg 14, Mercedes 10

Edinburg Vela 29, Edinburg North 10

Flower Mound 50, Arlington Bowie 48

Flower Mound Marcus 14, Keller 10

Forney 34, Lake Highlands 30

Frisco 32, Little Elm 7

Frisco Reedy 61, Mansfield Lake Ridge 7

Garland 24, North Dallas 7

Garland Naaman Forest 21, Grand Prairie 14

Harlingen 42, Weslaco 28

Hebron 45, Dallas Jesuit 31

Hewitt Midway 43, Round Rock Westwood 7

Hurst L.D. Bell 23, Weatherord 21

Hutto 63, San Marcos 8

Irving MacArthur 32, Fort Worth Paschal 25

Justin Northwest 36, Mansfield Legacy 17

Keller Timber Creek 10, Prosper Rock Hill 7

Kerrville Tivy 43, Del Rio 36

Lake Travis 51, Arlington Martin 12

Laredo United, San Antonio Warren 6

Leander Glenn 21, Medina Valley 7

Lewisville 51, Mansfield Summit 7

Longview 7, Lufkin 3

Los Fresnos 43, McAllen 10

Mansfield 38, Mesquite Horn 20

McAllen Memorial 37, Brownsville Hanna 14

Odessa Permian 13, Plano 10

Plano East 55, Royse City 27

Port Arthur Memorial 24, Spring Dekaney 10

Richland 38, Haltom 17

Round Rock 22, Killeen Shoemaker 14

San Antonio Johnson 27, Converse Judson 21

San Antonio Marshall 22, Laredo Alexander 13

Santa Fe 37, Brazoswood

Southlake Carroll 48, Midland 24

St. John Bosco, CA 71, El Paso Eastwood 14

Waco University 41, Keller Central 26