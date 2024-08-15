Frustration Grows in Channelview Neighborhood as Mile-long Trash and Storm Debris Pile Worsens

CHANNELVIEW—Neighbors are frustrated with an illegal dumping issue in one Channelview neighborhood.

Piles of tree debris and trash spanning a mile are on the median of Woodforest Boulevard from Sheldon to Dell Dale.

There’s no exact timeline for how soon it will get picked up. County crews said they have been working day and night to clean up after Hurricane Beryl.

Neighbors say issues here on Woodforest Boulevard run deep.

“Disheartening and disappointing,” concerned neighbor Louis Prendiz said.

For a mile, piles of storm debris can be seen with a mix of tossed-out furniture, tires, and trash.

“It really started to become very concerning after the hurricane,” Prendiz said.

People are using the median on Woodforest as their personal landfill.

Signs were put in place with fine warnings to deter people from using these medians as their dumping grounds, but they haven’t stopped the issue.

“I haven’t seen any police officer enforcing it or anything… there is some trash actually right where the sign is,” Prendiz said.

Harris County Precinct 2 commissioner Adrian Garcia says it’s unacceptable that people are taking advantage of storm recovery to dump heavy trash and junk on public right-aways.

Commissioner Garcia sent this statement:

"Taking advantage of storm recovery to dump heavy trash and junk on public right-of-ways is unacceptable. Harris County crews and debris contractors are working night and day to clean up after Beryl, so please be patient while waiting for them to arrive in your neighborhood. The Precincts have also opened sites across the county for verified Harris County residents to drop storm debris, so please make use of that option.

To those who are dumping things like toilets and other junk unrelated to the storm, I want to remind them we have surveillance cameras, and we won’t hesitate to pass the evidence of illegal dumping to law enforcement for prosecution.”

Garcia’s office says Precinct 2 has two designated storm debris drop off sites at two parks, Fonteno Park and Doss Park.

Officials say residents will need to show proof that they live in the county. Contractors can bring storm debris to the parks accompanied by a resident.

If you see someone partaking in illegal dumping, you’re asked to call 311.

Precinct road and bridge crews, along with contractors brought on by HC Engineering, are doing pick-ups in the unincorporated neighborhoods of Harris County.