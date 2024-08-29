Rep. Ana Hernandez & Port Houston Give Backpacks for Whittier Students

By Allan Jamail

Jacinto City, Texas on August 19, 2024 at the HISD John Green leaf Whittier Elementary School located at 10511 LaCrosse, District 143 State Representative Ana Hernandez and Monica Glover with the Port of Houston made available free backpacks for students.

Ana Hernandez, State Representative said, “I was excited to have partnered with the Port of Houston to donate backpacks to the students at Whittier Elementary. Supporting their education is vital to building a brighter future, and I was proud to contribute to their successful start to the school year.”

Whittier Principal Ms. Yamel Melchor said, “Whittier Elementary School is appreciative of the partnership with State Representative Ana Hernandez and the Port of Houston. We are grateful for the donation of student backpacks that will benefit our students.”

I first met Ms. Melchor in 2021 immediately after she was named by HISD as principal for Whittier. She not only deeply cares for the education of her students but she cares for their safety. She has a tight security policy regarding parents or guardians when picking up the students after or during school.

Principal Melchor was Whittier’s Assistant Principal in 2020. She has been recognized with several awards, including First Year Assistant Principal of the Year and Tier II Excellence in Leadership.

Melchor began her educational journey with HISD in 2006 as a bilingual teacher at Cage Elementary School. After seven years as a teacher, she served as a teacher specialist and instructional specialist at Whittier. She earned her bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from the University of Houston and her master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Texas-Austin.