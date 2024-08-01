Sheila Jackson Lee Honored, Lies in State in City Hall Rotunda

By Allan Jamail

Houston, TX. ~ Monday, July 29, 2024 ~ As the sun came up early Monday morning the late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee’s (SJL) mourners began making their way to Houston’s City Hall Rotunda where they showed their respect to her and members of her family. Jackson Lee is only the second person to lie in state in City Hall in Houston’s history. She was 74 when she died on July 19 after being treated for pancreatic cancer.

Husband Elwyn Lee, daughter Erica and son Jason could be seen next to her casket accepting condolences from hundreds of Shelia’s friends and constituents. After the public’s viewing of her flag draped casket the line of people signed a guest attendance book before exiting city hall.

The best way I can describe the death of “THE CONGRESSWOMAN” as she’s been referred to by most everyone is her passing has shocked millions, locally and across the nation. She’s one of those people you’d never expect to not often see or hear or read about on some news media outlet of accomplishing some benefits for people in need. She gave so much of herself to others it makes me wonder if this led to her not being able to take the amount of time needed to look after her own health.

SJL was no ordinary elected official, so it’s fitting and deserving her goodbye ceremonies will not be normal either. They’ll be four days of separate ceremonies honoring the late U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee.

“I attended the first of four, the kick-off ceremony today Monday morning (7- 29-24) and took the casket photo for this article for the North Channel Star newspaper and its other papers (Star Courier, Northeast News).” With the heat-index over 107 degrees thousands lined up in the sweltering heat to say goodbye to their beloved congresswoman.

The former municipal judge, City Council member and longtime Democratic member of Congress laid in state in the City Hall rotunda all day today (Monday). Jackson Lee’s more than 30 years as an elected representative from Houston warranted Mayor John Whitmire bestowing her with the highest honor he possibly could, he said.

“This is a celebration,” Whitmire said. “God does not allow us to choose when we lose a loved one, or friend, or colleague, but he does allow us to celebrate their lives, and pay our respects, and honor them.”

Whitmire opened the proceedings Monday morning outside the City Hall steps alongside Jackson Lee’s family and other elected officials. The group then ushered into the rotunda, where they quietly stood in front of Jackson Lee’s casket as a Houston Symphony string quartet played “Amazing Grace and Ave Maria.”

“Her honorable reputation far exceeded the boundaries of the 18th Congressional District in Houston. She had no boundaries when it came to helping someone. “We loved her because we trusted her to look out for those of us in need of help. She was instrumental in getting Harris County’s residents some of the nation’s first COVID virus testing performed, myself included. She fought for those who needed someone to defend them or to get them their fair share of services to improve their lives. She was a voice for those who are voiceless.” She was the congresswoman, who helped lead federal efforts to protect women from domestic violence and recognize Juneteenth as a national holiday will never be forgotten.

President Joe Biden came in the afternoon, he placed his hand on her casket and said goodbye to her. He also visited with her family and offered his condolences to them.

The words that Biden wrote in the guest book, after he placed a bouquet of flowers near her flag draped casket & bowed his head in prayer and then signed the guest book with these words; “FEARLESS, PROUD, AND BOLD. MAY GOD BLESS A DEAR FRIEND AND GREAT AMERICAN. MAY GOD BLESS YOU, SHEILA JACKSON LEE.”

“No matter the issue — from delivering racial justice to building an economy for working people — she was unrelenting in her leadership,” Biden said.

I’ll be attending her final funeral ceremony on August 1st at the Fallbrook North Church. Look for next week’s newspaper for my photos and article.