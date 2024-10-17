HFD firemen battle massive junk yard fire

By Allan Jamail

Thursday-On October 10, 2024 at about 12 noon I observed a large thick black smoke plume several thousands of feet high northeast of Jacinto City. I soon began my investigative photojournalism work to determine the location of the fire.

In a matter of 10-15 minutes after I began as I drove in the general direction of the smoke north of IH 10 and east of Maxey Road I located the fire.

Upon my arrival in the 12500 Church Road in Houston I began snapping photos (see photos) of about 40 Houston fire men dressed out in their full bunker gear. They were quickly connecting five inch yellow fire hoses to the nearby fire hydrant some 500 feet away. Because of the need for more water than a fire pumper truck has on board to fight that size of a fire they had to hookup five inch fire hoses coming from the fire hydrant to the pumper truck that came from station E- 53.

Firemen fighting the blazing hot fire began connecting smaller fire hoses from the fire truck and dragged them some 600 feet from the fire truck towards the hot fire. Because of the intensely extreme heat from the fire the firemen couldn’t get any closer than about 300/400 feet.

So they used special long distance fire nozzles to blast the fire with hundreds of thousands of gallons of water (see photo).

The underground water line feeding the fire hydrant couldn’t supply enough water to the fire truck feeding the firemen’s hoses so the HFD District Fire Chief on the scene called in extra pumper trucks from all over the district and beyond. Fire trucks as far away as from Houston’s Fifth Ward and the Friendswood area arrived and others from stations E-53, 19, 43, 20, 27, 23, 42, 93, 44 and more arrived.

These pumper trucks spread out making a fire truck assembly line connecting to each other on Maxey Road going north and south of the Church Road intersection some 3 blocks in both directions. These extra fire trucks began hooking up to fire hydrants along Maxey Road and hooked up their hoses in the fire trucks assembly line to help boost water pressure down to the fire.

Firemen fighting closest to the fire began getting a fireman to relieve them because it was obvious they were overheating in the 95 outside temperature coupled with the heavy fire fighting bunker gear and being close to the intense heat from the blaze. The overheating firemen shed their bunker gear and laid out on the ground to cool down.(see photo)

I inquired from HFD’s Fire Captain Chad Cornelius as to what was burning and he said they didn’t yet know exactly at my time of asking because they couldn’t get near enough to the blaze to determine what was burning.

I located on the fire scene Oscar Flamenco the property owner and asked what caused the fire. He said he wasn’t on the property when the fire began but said one of his employees told him another employee was burning wood scraps in a barrel and left it burning and went to lunch. Flamenco assumed the wind must have blown embers into nearby stacks of wooden pallets.

Flamenco when asked told me he has a trucking business and stores old cars, furniture and mostly thousands of wooden pallets he sells from there. The worker who started the fire had left so I couldn’t interview him.

Nearby residents were complaining about Flamenco’s business being near their homes with his storage of junk vehicles, thousands of wooden pallets and other junk which attracts rats to their homes.

After several hours with the fire still going strong I left the scene planning to returned the next day once the fire was put out to take more photos. (See photos)

At the end of Church Road is the Morning Star Baptist Church.