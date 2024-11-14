North Shore Mustangs Crush Summer Creek Bulldogs 35-10

By Allan Jamail

Humble, TX. ~ On November 8, 2024 at the Humble ISD Turner Football Stadium, the Eastside Boys stopped all the noise about how tough the Summer Creek Bulldogs are this season.

When the Bulldogs jumped out to a 10–0 lead at the end of the 1st quarter, the Mustang Nation fans got noticeably quiet and began to worry, while the packed Bulldog bleachers of fans began cheering loudly.

Then before the 2nd quarter started, North Shore Head Coach Willie Gaston and his coaches woke up their slow-starting offensive and defensive units. By the end of the 2nd quarter, the Mustangs led 21–10. The defense shutout the Bulldogs for the remaining 3 quarters, winning the game 35–10.

North Shore continues to climb up the ladder into Texas high school’s football history. This win gives the Mustangs 37 consecutive regular season victory.

Mustangs scorers: Kaleb Bailey, 2TD’s; D’Andre Hardeman, 1TD; #9 Quanell Farrakhan Jr., 1 TD; Nigel Pringle, 1TD; and kicker Daniel Cruz made all 5 extra points.

The Mustangs continued their lack of discipline in playing, though. They made 9 penalties, giving up 95 yards. The large amount of penalties has been consistent throughout their season.

North Shore heads into the 6A Division 1 playoffs with a 10-0 record and has made it to the state championship game in five of the last six years. They won it all in 2018, 2019, and 2021.

PLAYOFFS BEGIN

The North Shore Mustangs start their playoff season at home on Thursday, November 14th @ 7PM against the Deer Park Deer (8 – 2 record).

Linda Jamail statistician/ photographer