Upcoming bridge repairs on I-10 East Freeway this weekend, motorists should expect delays.

Nov 22, 2024 North Channel Star Community, Front Page 0

From TxDOT

HOUSTON –To continuenecessary bridge repairs, crews will completely close the I-10 East Freeway eastbound mainlanes from I-69 Eastex Freeway to Lockwood Dr.beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, November 22 to 5 a.m. Monday, November 25 there will be several lane closures taking place.

The I-10 East Freeway eastbound mainlanes from I-69 Eastex Freeway to Lockwood Dr:

Motorists will continue on I-10 East Freeway  and exit Lockwood Dr. to access I-10 East.

The I-10 East Freeway eastbound Waco St. entrance ramp:

Motorist will continue on the I-10 eastbound frontage road and use the entrance ramp past Lockwood Dr. to access I-10.

Lockwood Dr. north and southbound at I-10 East Freeway frontage road:

Motorists will follow the posted detour signs to access I-10/Lockwood Dr.

This closure and detour information can be found at Houston TranStar. Motorists should expect delays this weekend and may want to consider an alternate route.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Comment:

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.