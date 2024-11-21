GP Jackets Lose Bi-District

By Allan Jamail

Galena Park Stadium~Houston, TX.~November 15, 2024~The 5A district champion Galena Park Yellow Jackets football team took a thrashing from the Port Author Memorial Titans to end their playoff hopes. The lopsided bi-district game score was 70–0.

This season the Jackets made some noticeable improvements by adding a good passing game along with their running game. Coach Spiro Amarantos will have several starters returning for next season, their future looks promising and it looks like they’ll be a strong contender for another district championship title.

The Titans recently moved from a UIL 6A classification to their now 5A status and it was noticeable in the game that the Jackets were under matched.

The gallant and courageous Jackets offense never quit, and time and time again they tried to advance the ball but couldn’t. Their defense wasn’t able to compete well enough to stop the Titans offense either.