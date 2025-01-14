Galena Park High School Class of ‘74 Celebrates Their 50th Reunion

Members of the Galena Park High School Class of ’74 gathered at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Shenandoah, Texas, to celebrated their 50th reunion. More than 100 classmates returned for the auspicious occasion, not counting spouses and guests, attended the milestone event.

To see more photos from the reunion, please visit the Facebook site of Carolyn Sapp Campbell who can direct you to the photos.

Here’s the names of attendees above:

Galena Park High School 1974 – 50th Reunion

Row 1 – Randy Duncan, Carolyn Sapp, Robert Marrs, Vickie Chapman, Susie Kimble, Michelle Hazlett, Judy Wright, Connie Johnson, Greg Ustinoff.

Row 2 – Linda Nichols, Glenda O’Neil, Joann Nichols, Cindy Irby, Besti Thomas, Cathy Comeaux, Chena Cable, Jerry Patton, Theresa Guzman, Mary Ann Lee, Sammy Hulsey, Pat Bautista, Kathy Lee.

Row 3 – Danny Wheat, Dale Schaefer, Mr. Ron Nissen (Choir Teacher), Rhonda McFarland, Diane Hailey, Loretta Robinson, Sandy Pemberton, Patty Erickson, Karen Hafer, Glenda Gibson, Debbie Tumlinson, Pam Deshotel, Sheree Gardner, Regina LaDue, Marilyn Hightower, Lisa Timpani, Mike Carpenter, Cheryl Brown, Kim Jackson.

Row 4 – Keith Byer, Keith Andries, Kerry Coffman, Rick Havard, David Connell, Lacy Whitcomb, John Griffin, Gary Flynn, Paul Erickson, Dennis Combs, Debbie Carroll, Mike Arnold, Jo Lyn Suba, Vicki Taylor Westbrook, Ken Hagin, Rusty Adams, Eddie Campbell, Ronnie Pearce, Robert Wamsley, Rusty Kimbrell, Laurie Gebhardt, DeWayne Davis, Brian Bauman, Dennis Rhoden, David Spretz.