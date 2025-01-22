Sheldon ISD reopens to students, staff on Thursday

From community reports
We hope everyone has stayed warm and safe. We wanted to provide you with an update to our operations.
Sheldon ISD will be open tomorrow, Thursday, January 23. We understand that weather conditions and circumstances from the storm may vary across the area. Please do what is best for your family.
Our doors will be open tomorrow, and we look forward to seeing our students and staff. Thank you for your continued support and partnership with our school district.
