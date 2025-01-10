“State of the College” Report Showcases San Jacinto College’s Commitment to R.I.S.E.

PASADENA, Texas – Dr. Brenda Hellyer, Chancellor of San Jacinto College, delivered the 2024 State of the College address recently, highlighting the College’s commitment to resilience, innovation, support, and excellence (R.I.S.E). The event, held both virtually

and in person, brought together the San Jacinto College Board of Trustees, elected officials, community members, and college employees.

This year’s theme, “R.I.S.E.,” emphasized how San Jacinto College is continuously advancing to meet the needs of its students, the community, and regional workforce. Dr. Hellyer illustrated each component of the R.I.S.E. framework with personal stories and program highlights:

Resilience – Hellyer shared the inspiring journey of Ted Tolley, a San Jacinto College graduate who, at age 74, was the oldest member of the 2024 graduating class. After a 50-year journey toward

completing his degree, Ted embodies resilience and perseverance.

Innovation – Embracing a forward-thinking approach, San Jacinto College is launching new programs t0 meet workforce demands, including biotechnology, cybersecurity, and education. Dr. Hellyer also highlighted the debut of

San Jac Online, an initiative expanding online course offerings to increase access and flexibility for students.

Support – Recognizing the importance of student support, Dr. Hellyer detailed various services designed to ensure student success. Resources such as the SJC Marketplace, veteran services, childcare, transportation assistance, and the San Jac Cares program provide essential support for students striving to complete their educational goals. She also complemented the institution’s student services team for helping students through challenges this summer including a revamped FAFSA and a new Apply Texas application.

Excellence – Excellence remains a core value at San Jacinto College, with recent achievements reflecting this standard. Dr. Hellyer proudly mentioned the College’s nomination for the 2025 Aspen Prize for Community College

Excellence, the selection of Dr. Celucien Joseph as the College’s Minnie Stevens Piper nominee, and the accomplishments of Yakob Zumlot, a San Jacinto College alumnus now in his second year of medical school at the University of Houston. Zumlot’s journey, from immigrating with his family from the Middle East in 2014 to pursuing

a career in medicine, serves as a testament to the College’s impact.

“We are honored to be part of a community dedicated to building a stronger regional workforce and advancing

educational opportunities,” dr. Hellyer shared.

“Together, we RISE to support our students and their aspirations.”

To explore more about San Jacinto College’s dedicationto resilience, innovation, support, and excellence, please visit the State of the College’s web page.