Rep. Ana Hernandez 18th Annual Seniors Valentine’s Dance

From community reports

Channelview, TX. – On Friday, February 7, 2025 at the Moreno’s Reception Hall State District 143 Rep. Ana Hernandez continued her annual seniors Valentine’s luncheon, party and dance. This year’s event was well attended with about 400 participants.

Hernandez began the event welcoming her guests and explained why she was wearing a leg brace and using a wheel chair. She said several weeks ago she and her son Gregory was snow skiing, she was trying to keep up with him and she lost her balance and fell tearing some leg ligaments, and she’s scheduled for surgery this week.

Each senior was given a bright red tumbler marking the event’s date along with a 2025 Texas House of Representative’s calendar. After a prayer seniors enjoyed a hot Italian meal of lasagna, salad, dessert (cake), tea and coffee. A Valentine’s decorated photo booth was available taking free memorial photos.

Since the first of Ana’s Valentine’s seniors dance, from its beginning it’s grown and doubled in size of seniors attending. Becky Moreno who’s in charge of the Moreno’s Reception Hall thanked Rep. Hernandez for choosing

the hall to host her Senior Valentine’s Party.

She said, “We are truly honored to be part of such a special celebration. I’m grateful to have you as part of this amazing community, and we look forward to making this event a memorable one for you.”

The Moreno Hall is located at 319 Sheldon Rd. and can be reached at their office at 281-452-1727 by cell phone or 281-709-7911.