CenterPoint Energy teams monitoring potential severe weather threat, NWS fire weather watch

CenterPoint Energy is closely monitoring weather forecasts and preparing for storm impacts across its Gulf Coast region. According to the National Weather Service, there is potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Tuesday, ahead of, and along the boundary of a cold front. The company is also monitoring the National Weather Service’s fire weather watch in effect for portions of Texas where CenterPoint’s electric transmission is located given forecasted strong winds accompanying the cold front.

In preparation for weather across the Gulf coast including the Greater Houston area, Louisiana and Mississippi, CenterPoint’s recently enhanced Emergency Response and Preparedness team is leading the company’s preparedness efforts and coordination with public agencies and partners.

“We’re continuing to monitor the potential for severe weather and impacts to our electric and natural gas systems overnight and into tomorrow evening. We’re keeping a particularly close watch on the potential for outages that could result from forecasted high wind gusts and lightning. With our entire Greater Houston electric territory in the area of just marginal severe weather risk, we don’t anticipate widespread damage and related outages at this time, but we are coordinating our resources and response for all outcomes,” said Matt Lanza, CenterPoint’s Meteorology Manager and member of CenterPoint’s Emergency Preparedness and Response team.

Electric customers encouraged to enroll in Power Alert Service ®

Customers are encouraged to enroll in Power Alert Service® to receive outage details, estimated restoration times, as available or determined, and customer-specific restoration updates in the event of severe weather. With the option to receive updates via phone call, text or email, Power Alert Service® helps keep customers informed of restoration progress during an outage event.

Outage Tracker

CenterPoint’s enhanced Outage Tracker will be used to update individual customers on their expected restoration date as soon as possible after restoration expectations are determined. To learn more about Outage Tracker’s new features and functionality, watch the demonstration video. For an in-depth, step-by-step guide to using the Outage Tracker, click here.

CenterPoint encourages all customers to have a plan to stay safe

CenterPoint is encouraging all of its customers to prepare and have a plan to stay safe. Customers can get storm-related electric, natural gas and flooding safety tips at CenterPointEnergy.com/StormCenter.

For the latest updates, follow CenterPoint on X (formerly Twitter) for real-time updates.