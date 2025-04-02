Galena Park Lady Jackets Soccer Playoffs Run Ends

By Allan Jamail

Missouri City, TX. ~ March 20, 2025 at the Fort Bend ISD Kenneth Hall Stadium the GPISD Galena Park High School girl’s soccer season came to an end. On the neutral field the Lady Yellow Jackets and the Lamar ISD Lady Lions from Richmond, Texas played their hearts out. The Jackets lost by one point in the 2-1 low scoring game. Both teams fought hard during the two 40 minute halves.

It showed to be exhausting during the 80 minute contest for both teams. Running full-speed up and down the 100 yard field continually required players to be in very good condition, their endurance was visibly equal but they both also was noticeably tired at the game’s end.

Jackets head coach Alejandra Cruz is all about soccer, it’s in her DNA. She’s taken her soccer teams to four playoffs, and recently this game made three consecutive times for her; 2020, 2023, 2024 & 2025. Coach Cruz has been playing soccer since the age of 4. She played varsity soccer at North Shore Senior High, receiving District MVP her junior and

senior year.

She led the soccer club team at the University of Houston for 4 years, and started her career at GPHS in the fall of 2017. She started with the boys soccer program as an assistant coach, then took over the girls program in the fall of 2018. She says she loves coaching at GPHS because she is given the opportunity to coach student-athletes filled with passion for the sport who are always ready to put in 110 percent into practices, games, and their academics. In addition she works alongside a great coaching and administration staff.

Besides coaching she teaches anatomy and physiology.