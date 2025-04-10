North Shore Rotary Fish Fry Saturday April 26

NORTH CHANNEL – The theme for this year’s Rotary Fish Fry is “Celebrating 50 Years” and that is very true this year. Saturday April 26 the North Shore Rotary Club will hold their 50th Annual Catfish Fry, Shrimp and Crawfish Boil, and expects a large crowd from the community to come out.

The event is held at the Rotary Pavilion behind the Courthouse on Wallisville Road, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. In charge of the event are club president Danna Nino, and Fish Fry chairperson Mini Izabuirre. Included in the day’s activities

are a Live Auction, a Silent Auction, and a raffle for 25 valuable and unique prizes. The top prize in the raffle is a new

2025 vehicle from Community Toyota in Baytown. The winner gets a choice of a pickup or a SUV.

Raffle tickets are $100, and include 2 meals. (Only 2,500 are sold, increasing the odds of winning). Meal tickets are $15 each. Both tickets are available from all Rotarians, and the day of the event at the gate. Or call 713-410-5352 or 832-374-9596 for ticket information.

Food is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until it runs out (come early) and shrimp was added to the menu this year.

The Fish Fry is the major fundraiser for the Rotary Club, that uses the money for worthwhile community projects, scholarships, and international environmental projects.

The Live Auction starts at 12:30 pm. Below are some of the auction items that will be available.

• Multiple Astros ticket packages including suite tickets & diamond level

• Multiple hunting and fishing packages

• Multiple concert packages

• Astros , Texans and UH sports memorabilia items

• Antique items and collectable firearms

The largest portion of the money that is raised is for scholarships. Every year, the scholarship committee interviews students from area districts who apply for the funding and receives varying amounts according to their need.

Money is also dispersed to youth programs, senior citizens programs, veterans, and the annual Christmas food basket

giveaways. This year they increased the number of baskets for needy families to 100 for each of the three school districts: Channelview, Galena Park, and Sheldon.

The Rotary Club has for years partnered with other organizations and government entities to provide amenities throughout the North Channel area including the Rotary Pavilion, the little league baseball park in North Shore, water park and pavilion in Cloverleaf, park in Channelview, and most recently, the Yellow Bird Park and Trails behind the county courthouse on Wallisville Road.

“Often, we have people in the community or businesses who just give us money for the fundraiser and don’t want the tickets or any prizes, just to support the work we do in the community,” club president Danna Nino said.

Nino thanked the Gold, Silver, and Friends of North Shore Rotary Corporate sponsors for their generous support of their 50th Annual Catfish Fry & Crawfish Boil Fundraiser! Thanks to their sponsorship, they are able to make a greater impact on the community they serve.

“Your commitment to our club has been invaluable, and we are incredibly grateful for your partnership,” Nino said.

DIAMOND SPONSORS

San Jacinto College Foundation

San Jacinto College District

GOLD SPONSORS

Channelview ISD Education Foundation

Community Toyota*Honda*Kia

Galena Park ISD Education Foundation

Sheldon ISD Education Foundation

SILVER SPONSORS

Arkema

Blue Northern A/C

Bonfire Wings

Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia

Crawfish Shack

Don and Mary Mims

Doc and Danna Nino

Dois Sutton

Everitt Industrial Supply, Inc.

Jose Jimenez – State Farm Insurance

KNCS Services, LLC

LyondellBasell

McGriff Insurance Services

North Channel Area Foundation

Palko & Associates, LLC

Perdue, Brandon, Fielder, Collins & Mott

Pct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia

Phase 3 Services, LLC

Ramon Garza – Farmers Insurance

Remax East – Cary & Natalie Stephens

Rice & Gardner Consultants, Inc.

SouthTrust Bank

Spies Land and Cattle

Stellar Bank

United Community Credit Union

Wendel D Ley YMCA

Woodforest National Bank