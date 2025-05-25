GPISD Community Leadership Council honors graduates

By Allan Jamail

On May 8, 2025 at the Galena Park ISD Administration building, the Community Leadership Council members (CLC) held their monthly meeting for the purpose of recognizing some of the 2025 graduates who’ve overcome obstacles

in order to graduate.

Superintendant Dr. John Moore opened the meeting and gave thanks to the members of the CLC for their service to the district. He included complimentary remarks to the students who were there and having been selected for their dedication and personal sacrifices they made in order to graduate.

Mario Montes, a former graduate, was the keynote speaker and gave praises to this year’s graduates. He gave suggestions as they embark on their post graduate plans. He said his college education has been a super-power in his life in order for him to be successful.

Montes stressed while going to college the graduates needed to have perseverance, determination and to not let their fears stop them. He said their courage will get them through and for them to not be afraid to ask questions if in doubt

about issues they’re faced with.

Students recognized who were given a gift basket included Luke Meledez, Zakayla Smith, Amarion Tyler and Alejandra Poey Ortega. Ortega is an author and one of her books is “The Melody of Your Voice.” Her author’s name is

Alexa Gold. It’s available in English and in Spanish on Amazon)