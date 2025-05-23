Graduation Schedule 2025

CHANNELVIEW ISD ENDEAVOR HIGH Class of 2025 graduation will be held on Friday, May 16, 2025, at 7 p.m., at the Bill Neal Center, 828 Sheldon Road in Channelview, TX 77530.

CHANNELVIEW HIGH SCHOOL Class of 2025 graduation will be held on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 10 a.m., at the M. O. Campbell Educational Center, 1865 Aldine Bender, Houston, TX 77032.

C. E. KING HIGH SCHOOL Class of 2025 graduation will be held on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 3 p.m., at the NRG Stadium, One NRG Parkway, Houston, TX 77054.

NORTH SHORE SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL Class of 2025 graduation will be held on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 9 a.m., at the NRG Stadium, One NRG Parkway, Houston, TX 77054.

GALENA PARK HIGH SCHOOL Class of 2025 graduation will be held on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 1 p.m., at the NRG Stadium, One NRG Parkway, Houston, TX 77054.

GPISD CTE EARLY COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL Class of 2025 graduation will be held on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 3:30 p.m. at the NRG Stadium, One NRG Parkway, Houston, TX 77054.