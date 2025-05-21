PUBLIC NOTICE: Upcoming exercise planned with increased air traffic

From community reports

On Wednesday, May 21, 2025, Texas A&M Task Force 1 will collaborate with Texas Military Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office and other state, federal and military agencies from across Texas and the nation to conduct a large-scale aviation search and rescue exercise (SAREX) in Houston and the surrounding area. Please be advised that the exercises will result in increased air traffic in the area. NOTE: This is an EXERCISE ONLY.

The exercise will include multiple flights from miliitar and civilian rescue helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft rescuing groups of “victims.” This training allows local, state, and federal government search and rescue aviation to develop better coordination mechanisms during hurricanes and natural disasters.

The locations being used during this exercise include Ellington Airport, Lake Houston, Deussen Park, Bay Area Park (Armand Bayou), Eisenhower Park, and the San Jacinto River between Lake Houston Dam and US Hwy. 90. The exercise is scheduled to take place between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Citizens in and around the training locations will see an increase in helicopter traffic and helicopters hovering at low altitudes throughout the week, with the greatest presence on Wednesday, May 21.