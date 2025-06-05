Injured man rescued from 100-foot structure in the ground

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

Sheldon Community Fire and Rescue and South Lake EMS responded to a call for help from a man who had fallen approximately 18 feet inside a 100-foot structure deep into the ground resulting in serious injuries.

The call came around 7:50 a.m. on Thursday, May 29, according to Daniel Grable, deputy fire chief with Sheldon Community Fire and Rescue.

Engine 33 responded within five minutes to the scene which was tucked deep into the woods and South Lake EMS followed close behind

Grable said when they arrived, they found a male had fallen approximately 18 feet off a ladder to the bottom of a 100-foot structure.

“It was like concrete on the exterior, so it pretty much had plenty of shoring all the way around it, so he was protected at least from a collapse,” he said.

The crew on Engine 33 requested assistance from their technical rescue trailer and Engine 23 brought a Stokes basket, ropes, and various other types of equipment for a high-angle, confined space rescue.

“We also toned out Crosby Fire Department requesting their UTV off-road vehicle. Where we had to park was about a mile-and-a-half off the main road and it was very muddy,” he said.

No physical address was available, but the scene was close to Westlake Houston Parkway at North Lake Houston Parkway.

“A contractor is laying new water lines coming from the City of Houston water treatment plant near Lake Houston,” Grable said.

The 64-inch water line runs all the way to Katy.

“EMS and our crews were able to use the fixed ladder system they had on the below ground structure to get to the patient,” the deputy fire chief said.

When the equipment arrived, Grable said they were able to lower the Stokes basket and other equipment to the floor of the structure and rescue the patient.

It was believed the patient may have suffered two broken arms and various other injuries and was transported to a local hospital. No word on his current condition is available.