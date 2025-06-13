THEA pushes for transparency on cancer cluster, toxic waste site cleanup

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

The Texas Health and Environment Alliance (THEA), a nonprofit focused on protecting public health and the environment, has ramped up its advocacy for addressing critical health and environmental concerns in communities near the San Jacinto River. During a recent meeting, Jackie Medcalf, founder and executive director of THEA, addressed the organization’s ongoing efforts and frustrations.

In 2015, a study conducted by the Texas Department of State Health Services identified elevated rates of several types of cancer, including leukemia and lymphoma, in a 257-square-mile area. An updated report, released in 2024, confirmed these findings but lacked detailed data breakdowns by census tract and omitted next-step recommendations.

Medcalf expressed disappointment over the state health department’s handling of the study.

“They have the data. They have all this information. They’re just withholding it from the community and the public, and that’s a problem,” she said. “We firmly believe that data of the community should live with the community.”

THEA has made formal requests for more detailed information from the health department, but as of May, the group received a terse response: “At this time, we do not have any additional information as it relates to your request.” Medcalf criticized the lack of community engagement in the study process, saying, “Epidemiologists tell me it is best practices for the state to come to town and say, ‘Hey, this is what we’re doing, and we’ll be back when we have the results.’”

The meeting also shed light on the environmental hazards posed by the abandoned San Jacinto River Waste Superfund site. Listed as a federal priority for cleanup in 2008, the site contains dangerous toxins, including dioxins and heavy metals, that are dispersed throughout water, sediment, and seafood in the region. THEA has been monitoring EPA’s progress in removing the contaminants.

Medcalf highlighted the urgency of the cleanup efforts.

“The EPA estimated that if the waste were to remain in the river, it would stay toxic for upwards of 750 more years,” she noted. “Removing this waste from the river is something that we can do, not only to improve this area for our lifetime but for many generations to come.”

After Hurricane Harvey in 2017, the EPA committed to fully removing waste at the northern site to levels safe for public recreation and remediating the southern site to standards suitable for industrial workers. However, delays and disputes between the EPA and responsible parties over cleanup designs have plagued progress. The responsible parties have submitted multiple designs, each criticized for including plans to cap portions of the site, a method that Medcalf argues is unsuitable for the dynamic environment.

“Containment simply isn’t going to work in this setting. It doesn’t fit the EPA policies or their practices,” she explained, referencing internal communications from Waste Management that allegedly show predetermined plans to push containment as the final remedy.

Despite the challenges, Medcalf commended the EPA’s responsiveness to community concerns during the latest design review process.

“Our team was pleasantly surprised at how well the EPA was replicating the concerns many of you in the room discussed with us,” she said. The EPA is now preparing to host a community meeting in late summer or early fall to present updates.

Medcalf’s message to the community was clear: “You can create change, but slowly. If we combine strategic science, regulatory expertise, and grassroots community outreach, we can really get things moving—even within a slow government process.”

For residents of the affected area, the stakes remain high. THEA continues to advocate for transparency, accountability, and expedited action to protect the health and well-being of the community and its environment.