Garcia Delivers ‘State of the Precinct 2’

From community reports

Harris County, TX — Thursday, July 17th, in a fireside chat, Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia declared “the State of Precinct 2 is stronger than ever.”

Held before a sold-out crowd at the Hyatt Regency in Baytown, Garcia took questions from community and business

leaders about the accomplishments of the past year and his vision for the future of Precinct 2. The event was sponsored by 5 local Chambers of Commerce including Pasadena, South Belt-Ellington, La Porte-Bayshore, Deer Park, and Clear Lake.Precinct 2 includes Aldine in the northern portion and much of East Harris County: from the East End, past the Hobby-area and City of South Houston, over to Pasadena and into the Bay Area and Ship Channel.

From major flood prevention projects to economic development and emergency preparedness, Garcia emphasized that despite challenges, he is proud of the work that Precinct 2 has accomplished.

Historic Flood Control Investments and Infrastructure Progress

Commissioner Garcia shared that by the end of this year, Precinct 2 will have committed over $1 billion in capital improvement projects. Some of the highlights in the work being done includes: Major detention projects such as the Lauder Detention Basin and Mud Gully widening, which mitigated flooding from Hurricane Beryl A major land acquisition partnership with the Armand Bayou Nature Center, expanding the preserve to 4,000 acres of wetlands to hold 4 billion gallons of stormwater.

Partnership Projects Across Cities

Through the Precinct 2 Partnership Program, 76 projects totaling $335 million have been launched across municipalities, with Precinct 2 contributing nearly half of the total funding. These range from small park enhancements to major drainage systems like the Near Northside project in Houston. Additionally, Precinct 2

has contributed more than $31 million to drainage and street projects in Baytown.Other highlights of the program

are below, however, the entire discussion has been posted online by visiting the Harris County Precinct 2 Youtube page. (https://youtu.be/_wd0QnfQ-LY?si=2SjA-1hhO3SPBY8L

State of the Precinct Programmatic Highlights: Empowering Small Businesses and Workforce

To address economic challenges, Garcia spotlighted the success of Biz2Empower, a small business accelerator program that has helped 91 entrepreneurs graduate and access over $10 million in economic impact through

contracts and capital. Additional programs like Train2Empower and a new countywide Apprenticeship Advantage are preparing residents for in-demand careers in fields like nursing and cybersecurity.Garcia emphasized the importance of investing locally to raise income levels and economic opportunity across the precinct.“Before I was Commissioner, we looked and found that very little of the business of the Precinct was being done by Precinct 2 businesses.” Garcia said. “That’s why I am so proud of the work we’ve done to get more local companies, many of whom are here today, getting county business.”

Emergency Preparedness and Regional Safety

Garcia also highlighted improved emergency coordination with cities in Precinct 2. Precinct 2 has expanded warning systems, improved communication platforms, and led joint drills to better prepare for storms and industrial incidents. New sirens were installed in Galena Park, and businesses were urged to join response networks and stay connected through systems like ReadyHarris.“Engagement is key,” said Garcia. “we want to make sure that if you are part of the solution to help us recover, that you aren’t left out in the rain and are made whole for stepping up.”

Preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

As Houston prepares to host seven FIFA World Cup matches, Commissioner Garcia is helping lead regional safety and infrastructure planning. As the only elected official in the region with a law enforcement background, he serves on the Executive Advisory Council.“We want to be sure the millions of visitors coming here are safe” said Garcia. “from the time they land, while they attend events and matches, and while enjoying the city.”Garcia also emphasized that the World Cup will bring significant economic benefits to Harris County, while giving visitors the opportunity to discover Precinct 2 and hopefully draw greater attention to the region.

Investing in Community Spaces and Tourism

Garcia also announced a $30 million investment into Sylvan Beach Park to make it a premier regional destination,

along with improvements at the Seabrook Sports Complex, Challenger 7 Park, and John R. Harris Park. These upgrades aim to boost tourism and strengthen community pride.