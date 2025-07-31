Sheldon Community Fire and Rescue announces new station underway

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

Sheldon Community Fire and Rescue is set to enhance its emergency response capabilities with the construction of a new, Station No. 5. The facility, located at 11159 W Lake Houston Parkway within Generation Park, is expected to be completed by 2027.

The new, single story fire station will span 15,000 square feet and feature three bays that will be double-stacked and capable of accommodating six trucks. It will also include a commercial kitchen designed to serve a staff of eight firefighters, a game room, an exercise room, and offices for the district chief and captain. Additionally, the station will have eight bedrooms, a day room and a small conference room for debriefing and critiquing calls.

The project, which costs approximately $10,996,000 million, is being built on four acres of land donated by McCord Development. Sheldon Fire Chief Sydney Webb expressed gratitude for the additional land, noting that the original allocation of one acre was insufficient for the station’s needs.

The station is designed by Joiner Architects and the general contractor is Gamma Construction.

The new station will be operational before the arrival of $15 million worth of new fire trucks. Sheldon Community Fire and Rescue, which employs 45 full-time and 40 part-time firefighters, is the largest employer of firefighters on the east side of Harris County. The department is committed to providing top-notch service and maintaining its reputation as a desirable place to work.

The department now functions as a near 100-percent paid department with only a handful of volunteers.

“Our firefighters train every day,” Webb said. “They want to be the best in the county.”

The construction of this new facility marks a significant milestone for Sheldon Community Fire and Rescue, ensuring that the community is well-equipped to handle emergencies and protect its residents.