Battleship Texas finds permanent home at Galveston’s Pier 15

GALVESTON, Texas — The historic Battleship Texas now has an official home in Galveston after a lease agreement was signed today for Pier 15, with the State of Texas and the Battleship Foundation funding the project to create a world-class museum.

The lease makes official what had been previously announced that the battleship, which served in both World Wars, will be permanently moored at Pier 15 in Galveston within walking distance of the Strand. The vessel is planned to be moved to the other side of the channel to its new location.

The battleship is currently undergoing restoration work to transform it into a museum where visitors can experience what was once described as “the most powerful weapon in the world.”

The State of Texas and the Battleship Foundation are covering all costs associated with the project. The restoration continues as officials work toward opening the facility to the public.

The Battleship Texas has significant historical importance, having served during both World War I and World War II. Once the restoration is complete, the vessel will serve as both a historical monument and educational attraction

