Controversial comments on Charlie Kirk’s assassination spark outrage, investigations

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

Following the tragic assassination of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, social media has been flooded with both positive and negative comments. Some negative commenters have shown glee in Kirk’s death, violating their contractual agreements with their employers. These comments have angered Kirk supporters, including Texas State Representative Briscoe Cain, who has called for the firing of those responsible.

Cain wrote on his Facebook, “Parents and patriots must demand change and be vigilant. Talk to your kids, do research, investigate and expose the leftists who try to groom children and create monsters like the one who killed Charlie.” He added, “Protect the good teachers and purge the bad ones.”

Cain specifically named two employees from Goose Creek CISD, Jennifer Courtemanche and Alice “Barland” Henrichsen, as individuals who should be fired for insensitive remarks about Kirk’s assassination. Courtemanche, an ELA teacher, has taught at various schools, including Anthony Aguirre Junior High and Sterling Aviation High School. Henrichsen, a dance teacher at Baytown Lee High School, has also faced backlash for her online comments.

Cain posted numerous screenshots of the comments made by Courtemanche, Henrichsen, and another teacher from Crosby, Marie Schmidt Brookreson, who allegedly mocked Kirk’s killing. “Fire them! A resignation allows for the trash to get passed to the next district,” Cain posted.

In response, Crosby ISD stated, “As a matter of policy, Crosby ISD does not comment on personnel or human resources matters. We remain committed to maintaining professional standards and addressing concerns in accordance with district procedures.”

On September 11, 2025, Goose Creek CISD began investigating reports of inappropriate employee conduct on social media related to Kirk’s assassination. The district has received hundreds of communications, some threatening in nature, calling for the immediate termination of a Lee High School teacher who made disrespectful comments about the tragedy.

“The district has worked swiftly to bring this matter to a resolution. The teacher was suspended from duty on the morning of September 11, 2025, and has not returned to work since. The Administration has since determined that the teacher’s conduct violated the district’s standards of professional conduct for employees and constitutes good cause to terminate the teacher’s contract,” stated Superintendent Dr. Randal O’Brien. He reiterated the district’s commitment to maintaining a school community that is inclusive, welcoming, and free of hate.

The teacher facing termination has retained an attorney and does not intend to voluntarily resign. Due to the strict process set forth in the Texas Education Code, the district cannot unilaterally terminate the contract without giving the teacher an opportunity to request a hearing before an independent hearing examiner appointed by the Texas Education Agency.

The Administration is asking the Board of Trustees to propose the teacher’s termination at the next Board meeting. If the teacher requests a hearing, the hearing examiner has 60 days to hold the hearing and issue a recommendation to the Board. The Board will then determine whether good cause exists to terminate the contract based on the evidence.

The Texas Classroom Teachers Association warns “courts have consistently held that public employers may not use their authority over employees to silence discourse simply because they disagree with the content of employees’ speech. However, a district may take action against an educator for speech that causes significant disruption that interferes with the district’s interest in operating its schools in an environment in which children feel safe. In making this determination, districts may consider factors such as whether the statement impairs discipline by superiors or harmony among co-workers, has a detrimental impact on close working relationships for which personal loyalty and confidence are necessary, or impedes the performance of the speaker’s duties or interferes with the regular operation of the school.”

On Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, Commissioner of Education Mike Morath wrote to superintendents of Texas school districts regarding “Texas public school educators that have posted and/or shared reprehensible and inappropriate content on social media related to the assassination of Charlie Kirk.” In that letter, Morath stated that complaints regarding such postings would be referred to TEA’s Educator Investigations Division to determine whether the Educators’ Code of Ethics was violated.

DISTRICT POLICIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA:

HUFFMAN ISD (no complaints received)

Personal Use of Electronic Communications

Policy CQ, DH

Electronic communications includes all forms of social media, such as text messaging, instant messaging, electronic mail (e-mail), Web logs (blogs), wikis, electronic forums (chat rooms), video-sharing Web sites (e.g., YouTube), editorial comments posted on the Internet, and social network sites (e.g., Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram). Electronic communications also include all forms of telecommunication, such as landlines, cell phones, and Web-based applications.

As role models for the district’s students, employees are responsible for their public conduct even when they are not acting as district employees. Employees will be held to the same professional standards in their public use of electronic communications as they are for any other public conduct. If an employee’s use of electronic communications interferes with the employee’s ability to effectively perform his or her job duties, the employee is subject to disciplinary action, up to and including termination of employment. If an employee wishes to use a social network site or similar media for personal purposes, the employee is responsible for the content on the employee’s page, including content added by the employee, the employee’s friends, or members of the public who can access the employee’s page, and for Web links on the employee’s page. The employee is also responsible for maintaining privacy settings appropriate to the content.

An employee who uses electronic communications for personal purposes shall observe the following:

• The employee may not set up or update the employee’s personal social network page(s) using the district’s computers, network, or equipment.

• The employee shall limit use of personal electronic communication devices to send or receive calls, text messages, pictures, and videos to breaks, meal times, and before and after scheduled work hours, unless there is an emergency or the use is authorized by a supervisor to conduct district business.

• The employee shall not use the district and campus trademarks, including names, logo, mascots, and symbols, or other copyrighted material on social media without express, written consent.

• An employee may not share or post, in any format, information, videos, or pictures obtained while on duty or on district business unless the employee first obtains written approval from the employee’s immediate supervisor. Employees should be cognizant that they have access to information and images that, if transmitted to the public, could violate privacy concerns.

• The employee continues to be subject to applicable state and federal laws, local policies, administrative regulations, and the Texas Educators’ Code of Ethics, even when communicating regarding personal and private matters, regardless of whether the employee is using private or public equipment, on or off campus.

These restrictions include:

o Confidentiality of student records. [See Policy FL]

o Confidentiality of health or personnel information concerning colleagues, unless disclosure serves lawful professional purposes or is required by law. [See Policy DH (EXHIBIT)]

o Confidentiality of district records, including educator evaluations and private e-mail addresses. [See Policy GBA]

o Copyright law [See Policy CY]

o Prohibition against harming others by knowingly making false statements about a colleague or the school system. [See Policy DH (EXHIBIT)]

GOOSE CREEK CONSOLIDATED ISD (two complaints received)

As role models for the district’s students, employees are responsible for their public conduct even when they are not acting as district employees. Employees will be held to the same professional standards in their public use of electronic communications as they are for any other public conduct. If an employee’s use of electronic communications violates state or federal law or interferes with the employee’s ability to effectively perform his or her job duties, the employee is subject to disciplinary action, up to and including termination of employment. If an employee wishes to use a social network site or similar media for personal purposes, the employee is responsible for the content on the employee’s page, including content added by the employee, the employee’s friends, or members of the public who can access the employee’s page, and for web links on the employee’s page. The employee is also responsible for maintaining privacy settings appropriate to the content.

Goose Creek CISD does not tolerate hateful or violent rhetoric from anyone representing our schools. Such language is inconsistent with our mission and has no place in our learning community.

We will address any behavior that undermines the safety and well-being of students or staff in accordance with District policies and procedures.

Our District is committed to maintaining safe, supportive, and welcoming campuses. Our focus will always be on fostering an environment that prioritizes academic achievement, respect for all, and personal growth for every student.

Sheldon ISD

Sheldon ISD is committed to supporting one another with empathy and professionalism. The school district expects all employees to uphold the same professional standards in their public online activity as they do in the workplace.

Our employee handbook specifically states, “As role models for students, staff are responsible for the content they share or allow on personal social media accounts, even outside of school hours. Inappropriate use of electronic communications that impacts job performance may result in disciplinary action, up to and including termination.”

The district is aware of two reports sent to administration. Sheldon ISD is complying with the TEA issued mandate to report any concerns shared with the district to the state. As with any issue involving potential staff policy violations, the district follows established procedures to review, investigate and address concerns. By law, the district cannot comment on specific personnel matters, but we take all reports seriously and respond in accordance with district policy.

Sheldon ISD is focused on maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all students and staff.