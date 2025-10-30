Channelview ISD cancels board meeting on Nov. 4

From community reports

The Channelview ISD Meeting, November 4, 2025 at 6 p.m. – Board Training – Team of 8 Training, has been cancelled.

To access the agenda for this cancelled meeting, use this link, or copy and paste the following URL into your browser’s address bar:

https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Agenda/791?meeting=713424

Team of 8 Training at 6 p.m.

Posted: October 29, 2025

Follow this link for the public page of Channelview ISD, or copy and paste the following URL into your browser’s address bar: https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/791

If you have questions, please contact Channelview ISD or visit https://meetings.boardbook.org/ for more information.