Channelview ISD cancels board meeting on Nov. 4

From community reports
The Channelview ISD Meeting, November 4, 2025 at 6 p.m. – Board Training – Team of 8 Training, has been cancelled.
To access the agenda for this cancelled meeting, use this link, or copy and paste the following URL into your browser’s address bar:
https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Agenda/791?meeting=713424
Team of 8 Training at 6 p.m.
Posted: October 29, 2025
Follow this link for the public page of Channelview ISD, or copy and paste the following URL into your browser’s address bar: https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/791
If you have questions, please contact Channelview ISD or visit https://meetings.boardbook.org/ for more information.
Leave a Comment: