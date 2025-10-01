National Night Out celebrations planned for Oct. 7

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

As the nation prepares for the annual National Night Out, several NNO events are planned locally for area residents to participate in.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August (Texas and select areas celebrate on the first Tuesday in October). Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and much more.

Here’s a list of the NNO events planned for the east Harris County area:

DEPUTY DARREN ALMENDAREZ COMMUNITY CENTER

10918 ½ Bentley Street, Houston, TX 77093

6 PM – 8 PM

FELIX L. BALDREE COMMUNITY CENTER

13828 Corpus Christi St., Houston TX 77015

5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

JD WALKER COMMUNITY CENTER

7613 Wade Road, Baytown, TX 77521

6 PM – 7:30 PM

MARTIN L. FLUKINGER COMMUNITY CENTER

16003 Lorenzo St., Channelview, TX 77530

5 PM – 7:30 PM

CROSBY VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT

Newport Station #82

123 Diamondhead Blvd., Crosby, TX 77530

6 PM – 8 PM

I. T. MAY COMMUNITY CENTER

2100 Wolf Road, Huffman, TX 77336

5 PM – 7 PM

SAN JACINTO COMMUNITY CENTER

604 Highland Woods Drive, Highlands, TX 77562

5 PM – 7 PM

BAYTOWN NATIONAL NIGHT OUT

Town Square, 213 W. Texas Ave., Baytown, TX 77520

5:30 PM – 8:30 PM

To list your block party or NNO event, email editordavidtaylor@outlook.com.