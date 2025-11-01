Snapshot Friday: Texas high schools report enrollment figures for realignment

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

On Snapshot Friday, Oct. 31, high schools across Texas began submitting their official enrollment figures, a crucial step in the University Interscholastic League (UIL) realignment and reclassification process for the 2026 and 2027 football seasons. Each school’s average daily attendance, reported by November 7, will determine its classification for the next two years, shaping the competitive landscape of Texas high school football.

Snapshot Day, typically held on October 31, marks the deadline for schools to finalize and submit their numbers. These figures are more than just statistics—they set the foundation for district assignments and playoff eligibility. After Thanksgiving, UIL will release the classification and division cutoffs, letting schools know where they stand. The current cutoff between 6A and 5A divisions sits at 2,275 students, reflecting a statewide trend of stagnating or declining enrollment and fewer new schools opening compared to a decade ago.

In Aldine, the district has lost approximately 14,000 students since the pandemic. According to the Texas Education Agency (TEA), in 2015, the district reported its highest enrollment at 70,417 and in 2024, that number had dwindled to 56,419.

The drop forced the closure of nine elementary schools in the last two years: three in 2024, and a painful six in 2025.

In Barbers Hill, just outside of the Harris County border in Chambers County, the reverse trend is happening. Ten years ago, the district reported a population of 4,903. Since then, the district has grown to a whopping 7,875. They have moved from a small 4A school to a large 5A.

Channelview ISD grew in 2014 from 9,133 to 9,727 at its peak in 2019 and back down to 9,335 in 2024.

Cleveland ISD has a new development that’s bringing mind numbing growth from a small 3A district to a large 6A school district in those 10 years. They are one of the fastest growing districts in the state and nation with more than 300 percent growth. In 2014, the district boasted a modest 3,847 and now have a door-bulging 12,513 in 2024.

Crosby ISD has had modest growth over the last decade growing from 5,451 in 2014 to 7,046 in 2024, an increase of almost 1,600 in 10 years. The district, however, is primed to receive a considerable boost over the next decade with the construction of thousands of new homes in the next decade.

Dayton ISD has had only modest growth, give or take a few hundred students. Galena Park has lost about 1,900 students over the last decade following its peak enrollment in 2016 of 22, 784.

Goose Creek Consolidated ISD has flipflopped between growth and loss with their largest enrollment reaching 24,431 in 2022 and down a few of hundred in 2024 at 24,032.

Sheldon ISD has added approximately 3,000 new students in the last decade moving the school into the 6A division. Growth will continue in the district, but experts say at a more modest pace in the next decade.

Galena Park ISD is down slightly and has maintained their attendance over the years. In 2014, the district boasted 22,725 and a decade later in 2024, the district was down to 20,862, a modest drop compared to some.

While some schools may choose to compete in a higher division, such moves are rare. This year, only six new schools are joining the realignment cycle, a significant drop from the 15 typically added in previous years.

As districts await the official announcements in February, Snapshot Friday remains a pivotal moment for Texas high school athletics, setting the course for future competition and community pride.

Districts have until November 7 to report their numbers to UIL. The new classification cutoff numbers for each classification should be announced in early December.