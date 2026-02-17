County leaders raze nuisance hotel after 9 fires

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

A notorious hotel property in Channelview, Texas, was demolished this week after catching fire at least nine times and becoming a hub for crime and public safety concerns. County officials, law enforcement, and community leaders gathered to mark the abatement, which they say is a major step toward improving neighborhood safety.

“This is one of the most important areas of work that we do with the community,” said Adrian Garcia, County Commissioner of Precinct 2. “Just last year, there have been seven fires that have taken place at this one location. Regrettably, it has also been a haven for different aspects of public safety concerns, including drug use and regrettably, a haven for some individuals that are unsheltered.”

The property, vacant since the first fire in March 2025, drew 78 calls for service in 2024 alone, ranging from assaults to prostitution and vandalism.

“It really became a hub for public safety concerns for crime. And no community deserves that,” said Ed Gonzalez, Harris County Sheriff.

“There are kids that may travel through here. There are restaurants nearby. It’s a forward-facing location on a busy corridor. No one should have to live in a crime-ridden section like this, and we could do better.”

The abatement was made possible by nearly $1 million in federal ARPA funds, with Commissioner Garcia pledging an additional $500,000 from his budget to sustain the effort.

“Thanks to Biden-Harris, we were able to invest nearly $1,000,000, and just in Precinct 2, we have abated 112 [properties] since 2022,” Garcia said. “Now with the expiring of the ARPA dollars, I have dedicated $500,000 out of my budget to continue this important focus.”

Local school officials echoed the urgency.

“This property in particular has been a really big nuisance for the community and primarily also for the schools,” said Ramiro Granados, Channelview ISD Trustee. “A lot of times when this building has caught fire, we have school, or we have children playing out in the playgrounds outside. We have to do a shelter in place and explain to them what’s going on.”

The demolition process, costing about $60,000, will be charged to the property owner via a lien. “The property owner signed off on a document allowing us to do this without having to go through the much longer legal process. He knows that he will be paying the lien for whatever this cost is,” said Scott Jeansonne, director of Environmental Public Health for Harris County.

Officials say the site will be monitored to prevent future illegal dumping or nuisance activity.

“We’re going to keep coming by. We’re not going to let this turn into another dump site,” Jeansonne said.

“The very first large fire was an electrical fire in March of last year and the business was able to reopen for a few months,” said Mitchell Weston, assistant chief with the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office who heads the Investigation Bureau.

A secondary fire in May basically shuttered the business and three fires followed.

“Those were undetermined and still under investigation. Some of those additional fires mentioned by officials are the fire departments being recalled to put out smoldering fires, things of that nature,” he said.

“We suspect that some of those fires were probably warming fires that got away or unattended.”

In one case, Weston said the structure had a fireplace when it was originally built and an entry area where travelers who checked in could stop, sit, converse and enjoy the fireplace.

“We know that during the third fire, that fireplace was being used, but the chimney had been damaged previously. So that fireplace being used led to hot gases and soot going up into it and coming out on the third floor,” he explained.

One of the fires they were able to confirm was a warming fire according to information obtained from witnesses who did talk to them, but difficult to prove since the interior of the building pancaked on top of itself.

“That kind of thing will happen when you have a large unhoused population. It didn’t matter how much security went into it. People are desperate to look for shelter and a large building looks attractive to them, even in extreme disrepair,” he said.

Jeansonne said the owner was having issues with his insurance company and it could take months or years to settle.

“We couldn’t allow this,” he said. “The property owner signed off on a document allowing us to do this without having to go through the much longer legal process. He knows that he will be paying the lien for whatever this cost is,” Jeansonne explained.

While most of the work will be done in a couple of days, Jeansonne said.

“Its going to take some time to take down these giant etal girders and stuff and get clearance for asbestos. Once its done, it will be nothing more than a concrete parking lot. At that point, it’s the property owner’s decision if he wants to build something or sell it,” he told the North Channel Star.

Jeansonne said the owner did the right thing for the community signing off on the documents.

The abatement is part of the “Keep 2 Clean” initiative, which encourages residents to report unsafe structures and illegal dumping.

“Trash isn’t just trash. Trash also brings a lot of public safety issues. A lot of crime breeds where there’s a lot of crime. And if you see that people start dumping, please call us,” said Susana Castillo, project manager for Keep 2 Clean.

As the hotel comes down, county leaders hope the move signals a new era for Channelview. “Precinct 2 is one of the hardest working, most humble areas of Harris County. But that doesn’t mean that it is okay to allow circumstances like this to exist,” Garcia said. “I am committed to continuing to fight for this community to ensure that their children, their families, can all be guaranteed a degree of quality of life that every other part of Harris County can enjoy as well.”