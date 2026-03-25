Beltway 8 ship channel bridge named for STEM pioneer Tapia

National Medal of Science recipient and Rice University professor recognized for decades of leadership in STEM education and mentorship

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

HARRIS COUNTY, TX — The Beltway 8 bridge spanning the Houston Ship Channel will soon bear the name of one of the nation’s most influential leaders in science and engineering education, following a unanimous vote by Harris County Commissioners Court to honor Dr. Richard A. Tapia.

Commissioners approved the item naming the HCTRA bridge for Tapia, a nationally respected mathematician, Rice University professor, and longtime advocate for expanding access and opportunity in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Tapia attended the Commissioners Court meeting alongside family and friends as the Court formally recognized his lifetime of contributions to education, research and mentorship.

“There is no more fitting name for this major structure than a titan of engineering, math and science,” said Commissioner Adrian Garcia, who presented the item to the Court. “Dr. Tapia has made an extraordinary impact, not just on his field of study, but on generations of future scientists, mathematicians and engineers, especially for the Hispanic community.”

County leaders noted the historic significance of the designation, describing it as one of the most prominent pieces of infrastructure in the nation to be named after a Hispanic leader. The bridge will connect communities across Houston while standing as a lasting symbol of Tapia’s influence and service.

Tapia, the son of Mexican immigrants and the first in his family to attend college, earned his bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in mathematics from UCLA. Over the course of his career, he has authored more than 100 research papers and received numerous national honors, including the National Medal of Science, presented by President Barack Obama. He also made history as the first Hispanic person elected to the National Academy of Engineering.

At Rice University, Tapia has served for decades as a professor and as the Maxfield‑Oshman Professor in Engineering, becoming a nationally recognized voice for broadening participation and ensuring success in STEM fields. Over the past 40 years, he has spoken to nearly a quarter‑million students and professionals about STEM education and opportunity. In addition, the Center he leads has provided training and guidance to more than 8,000 college students and 3,500 K‑12 teachers since its inception.

“Few individuals have shaped both a university and a city as profoundly as Richard Tapia,” said Rice President Reginald DesRoches. “Naming the new Ship Channel bridge in his honor ensures his legacy will endure as a symbol of excellence, opportunity and service. Just as the bridge will connect communities across Houston, Richard’s life work has created pathways for countless students — especially those underrepresented in STEM — to pursue their ambitions and realize their potential. It is a fitting tribute that his name will inspire generations to come.”

The bridge naming also recognizes Tapia’s lasting impact beyond the university through initiatives such as the Tapia STEM Camps at Rice University, which introduce students from diverse backgrounds to careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. His work as a mentor and advocate continues to shape opportunities for students across the country.

An official dedication ceremony for the bridge will be scheduled in the near future. The Beltway 8 Ship Channel bridge is expected to open to traffic in 2027.