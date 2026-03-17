Community meeting focuses on barge traffic, pollution

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

Channelview, Texas — According to a group of environmentalists, an ever-growing fleet of petrochemical barges on the San Jacinto River is releasing millions of pounds of air pollution each year, alarming residents, scientists and environmental advocates who allege the largely unregulated industry is quietly worsening health risks in an already overburdened region.

At a recent town hall in Channelview, journalists, researchers and former industry insiders described how barges — which account for roughly 90 percent of vessel traffic on the Houston Ship Channel — have expanded dramatically over the past three decades, particularly along the San Jacinto River, where homes, parks and schools sit just yards from industrial activity.

“There used to be about 100 barges on the San Jacinto River,” said Selena Arredondo, a staff writer at Public Health Watch. “Now there are at least 600. And they used to be away from homes and parks — that’s no longer the case.”

Millions of pounds of invisible pollution

According to a 2023 analysis by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), barges operating in Harris County emit an estimated 5.1 million pounds of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) each year — more than the reported emissions from the massive ExxonMobil Baytown refinery.

VOCs include chemicals such as benzene and 1,3-butadiene, which are known carcinogens linked to leukemia and other cancers.

“That’s a lot,” said Dr. Garrett Sansom, an environmental epidemiologist at Texas A&M University. “And the most concerning part is the types of VOCs typically associated with petrochemical activity in this area — many are directly tied to serious human health outcomes.”

Unlike factories on land, barges do not require federal air permits, routine environmental inspections or continuous emissions monitoring. Regulators generally account for barge pollution only when vessels are docked and loading or unloading — meaning emissions released while barges are idling or moored on the river are largely untracked.

“These numbers are an undercount,” Arredondo said. “There is nobody tracking how much they’re emitting when they’re on the water.”

How barges pollute

Former barge industry consultant Frank Parker, who spent decades advising companies on environmental safety, explained that pollution is often released in small but frequent bursts — leaking seals, open hatches and vapor releases during loading, unloading and tank cleaning.

“It’s death by a thousand cuts,” Parker said. “Anytime you expose gasoline or crude oil to the atmosphere, vapors come off.”

Cleaning operations can be especially polluting. “You go in there with a fire hose and blast away,” Parker said. “All these vapors are released, and the hatches are open — they just go out into the air.”

Health risks in a vulnerable corridor

The San Jacinto River corridor already faces heavy environmental burdens, including the long‑contaminated San Jacinto River Waste Pits Superfund site and frequent flooding. Dr. Sansom warned that layering barge emissions on top of existing pollution increases cumulative health risks, particularly for children, the elderly and people with chronic illnesses.

“We don’t have good models that tell us what happens when communities are exposed to dozens of chemicals at low levels, all at once, over long periods of time,” Sansom said. “That’s the real concern.”

Residents echoed those fears during the public question‑and‑answer session, describing cancer diagnoses, respiratory problems and chemical odors that intensify at night.

“This is not new to us,” said one resident and cancer survivor. “People have been getting sick here for decades.”

A regulatory gray zone

One reason barges have escaped scrutiny is jurisdictional confusion. The TCEQ regulates emissions on land, while the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency oversees federal waterways. The Port of Houston Authority, which owns the submerged land beneath the ship channel and the San Jacinto River, controls barge leases but does not regulate pollution.

“Everybody points to someone else,” Arredondo said. “And in the end, barges fall through the cracks.”

The Port of Houston has the power to approve or deny long‑term barge mooring leases, making it one of the few entities capable of slowing barge growth, speakers said.

Community pushback and calls for data

Advocates urged residents to attend Port of Houston commission meetings, submit public comments and host independent air monitors to document pollution.

“It’s hard to argue with data,” Parker told the crowd. “Right now, we don’t have enough of it — especially at three in the morning, when people are smelling things.”

Local groups, including Air Alliance Houston, announced plans to deploy high‑quality air monitors in Channelview, aiming to capture real‑time VOC readings near homes.

For residents, the issue is not opposition to industry, but accountability.

“This is your community,” moderator David Leffler said. “And this is information people are entitled to.”