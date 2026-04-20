Abbott visits Crosby to promote Texas Jobs Council, tour IUOE training center

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

CROSBY — Gov. Greg Abbott visited Crosby Thursday to spotlight the new Texas Jobs Council and tour the International Training & Education Center, the flagship facility of the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) that trains operating and stationary engineers from across North America.

“The training and skills learned by workers like those behind me are helping ensure Texas has the best workforce in the nation,” Abbott said. “The Texas Jobs Council is delivering on that by equipping our current workforce with the resources they need to enhance their skills and develop premier job training at high schools, colleges, and apprenticeship programs.”

During remarks at the training center, Abbott emphasized aligning career training with the needs of Texas employers and preparing Texans to fill high-demand roles. He also credited the state’s business climate and workforce pipeline as drivers of continued job growth.

“I consider this to be the premier facility of this kind in the country,” Abbott said after touring the campus. “Components of this can be — and I would say must be — replicated across the state.”

Abbott said the facility demonstrates “the resources that are going into making sure that we provide a well-trained, skilled workforce,” adding that efforts like the Jobs Council are intended to help Texas “continue to have the best workforce in the United States.”

Abbott noted that Texas has invested more than $7 billion over the past two years in career training programs statewide. He also cited House Bill 20 and House Bill 120, signed into law last year, which expands career and technical education opportunities by strengthening partnerships with higher education and improving college and career advising.

Abbott was joined by state Rep. Briscoe Cain; Texas Jobs Council co-chair and Texas Association of Business interim president Megan Mauro; IUOE Assistant Director of the Construction Training Department Tom McNamara; IUOE Local 450 Business Manager Mark Maher Jr.; and other business and labor leaders.

Launched last month, the Texas Jobs Council is a state advisory group that meets monthly and is charged with strengthening the workforce pipeline by expanding job training and identifying ways to streamline credentialing and hiring.

The council is expected to focus on:

· Executive actions state agencies can implement immediately to reduce regulatory burdens and red tape surrounding workforce development.

· Policy and legislative recommendations to present to the governor and Legislature ahead of the 90th Legislative Session.

The council is scheduled to deliver a final report in November 2026 outlining recommended executive actions and legislative proposals to strengthen Texas’ workforce development system.

“All of us are unified by a mission — keep Texas the best state in America for doing business and the number one state in America for jobs,” Abbott said.