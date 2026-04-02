Channelview FFA parade caps off 63rd annual livestock show

By David Taylor / Managing editor

Strike up the band and roll out the floats — the 63rd annual Channelview FFA Livestock Show came to a festive close Saturday, March 28, 2026, with one of the largest parades in recent years.

This year’s parade honored Grand Marshal Mia Young, the retired CISD Career Technical Education Director. Young served 15 years in that role, along with five years as Channelview High School’s Dean of Instruction and three years as assistant principal, marking a 30-year career in education.

Parade entries lined up at the former Schochler Primary campus on Deer Pass, following this year’s theme, “Best Day Ever.” Floats were encouraged to highlight life’s joyful moments as the procession traveled down Deer Pass to Woodforest Boulevard, drawing enthusiastic crowds along the route. The parade then turned north onto Sheldon Road, passed the district administration building and concluded at the new William Jennings Athletic Complex.

With numerous entries, the parade stood out for its size and energy, especially with the participation of the band and drill team, whose performances helped energize spectators throughout the route.

Organizers adjusted the timing of both the parade and the week-long livestock show this year to avoid overlapping with the Easter holiday.

“We had to move away from Holy Week,” said Wesley Hutchins, director of the CVHS FFA. “We just couldn’t have our show finishing out on the day before Easter and interrupting Good Friday. That’s a big family day.”

Hutchins said the show and parade are expected to return to their traditional schedule next year. “We’ll be back to the first Saturday in April,” he said, adding that the organization appreciates the continued support from the Channelview community.